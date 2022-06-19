"The poor guy, he must already be sorry" - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sends message to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for several months now, but the transfer has failed to materialize this summer. Mbappe has decided to stay with the Ligue 1 club and his decision has inevitably incensed the Los Blancos fanbase.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez also seems to have taken the snub personally and did not mince his words during a fan interaction after a recent interview with Spanish channel El Chiringuito. Perez went on to claim that the French star 'must already be sorry' that he did not join the La Liga champions.

“The poor guy, he must already be sorry.”

"Haaland is an amazing, fantastic player". Florentino Pérez tells @elchiringuitotv : "Mbappé deal didn't create any problem with Haaland deal, absolutely. We have Benzema, so it was impossible to have him with Karim. We can't sign Haaland to stay on the bench"."Haaland is an amazing, fantastic player". Florentino Pérez tells @elchiringuitotv: "Mbappé deal didn't create any problem with Haaland deal, absolutely. We have Benzema, so it was impossible to have him with Karim. We can't sign Haaland to stay on the bench". ⚪️🇳🇴 #RealMadrid "Haaland is an amazing, fantastic player". https://t.co/cizgL0ZFmc

With Barcelona currently coping with dire financial struggles, Real Madrid have emerged as Spain's undisputed powerhouse. Los Blancos stormed their way to yet another La Liga title and have assembled a formidable squad this year.

Florentino Perez was keen on adding Kylian Mbappe to the club's roster but the latter has rejected the opportunity. The Frenchman won the Ligue 1 with PSG this year and features in a formidable forward line with Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez opens up on links to Erling Haaland and PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Los Blancos have been linked to the world's best players

In his interview with El Chiringuito, Florentino Perez also shed light on Real Madrid's interest in Erling Haaland. Perez claimed that while Haaland remains an excellent prospect, he would not be able to take Karim Benzema's place in the starting eleven.

"The Mbappe deal didn't create any problem with the Haaland deal, absolutely. We have Benzema, so it was impossible to have him with Karim [Benzema]. We can't sign Haaland to stay on the bench."

Perez also mentioned Qatar's involvement in the French winger's decision to stay at PSG and hinted at a massive offer that the Frenchman was unable to refuse.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC This isn't the Mbappe that Florentino Perez knows This isn't the Mbappe that Florentino Perez knows 💔 https://t.co/b9F8RKJ7lW

"It was not easy for him to receive calls from the president of France, to tell him not to leave the club. Then go to Qatar and they offer things that drive you crazy, probably things out of proportion. This is why Kylian has changed."

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City this summer, and Kylian Mbappe has persisted with PSG. Real Madrid may have missed out on the two brightest prospects in world football this year. With Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in their ranks, however, the European champions are unlikely to require an urgent squad revamp.

