"The PR people at Chelsea have done a number on Tuchel" - Liverpool legend slams Todd Boehly for unexpected managerial sacking 

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has lambasted Chelsea's public relations team for disparaging former manager Thomas Tuchel following his sacking. The now Sky Sports pundit believes that the Blues portrayed the German boss in a bad light.

Tuchel was relieved of his managerial duties following Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on September 6.

The German recorded 60 wins in 100 matches managing the Blues since joining in 2021 and won multiple accolades, including a Champions League trophy.

Souness said on TalkSPORT (via The Mirror):

“I think they got rid of the wrong man. I would have kept him. I don’t believe that the stories coming out of Chelsea are anywhere near the real picture. I think the PR people at Chelsea have done a number on Tuchel to paint the new owners in a good light."

He added:

“I don’t feel sorry for Tuchel, because he’s a big boy and he took a job at a big football club where the pressure is on from day one. But I think they will rue that.”

Souness also criticized the Blues' new co-owner Todd Boehly for his lack of experience in English football. The American businessman purchased the West London outfit earlier this summer after Roman Abramovich sold the club due to the UK government's sanctions.

As per The Mirror, Tuchel and Boehly disagreed over many decisions, which resulted in strained relations between the two.

Souness said in disapproval of Boehly's decision to fire Tuchel:

“Boehly – he’s been there two minutes and he knows about soccer now. He’s been making football decisions which (shaking head), which, no, are not for me. I think he’ll rue the day.”

Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager. He will take charge of the Blues for the first time in their Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg at home today (September 14).

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reveals reasons for sacking Thomas Tuchel

Todd Boehly has explained his reasons for firing Thomas Tuchel, claiming that their respective visions for Chelsea's future weren't aligned.

Boehly insisted that the London outfit's defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League had nothing to do with Tuchel's sacking.

The American businessman elucidated the shock decision to sack Tuchel at the SALT Conference in the United States.

He said (via The Mirror):

"Our goal is to bring a team together that with the academy, first team, with the clubs we want to acquire and develop, all of that needs to be a well-oiled machine and the reality of our decision was that we just weren’t sure that Thomas felt the same way we thought."

He added:

"No one is right or wrong, we just didn't have a shared vision for the future and it wasn't about Zagreb, it's really about the shared vision for what we wanted for Chelsea FC to look like. It wasn't a decision that was made about a single win or loss, it was made about what we thought was the right vision for the club."

The west London side are currently sixth in the Premier League table after winning just three out of their six matches so far.

