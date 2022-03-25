"The Premier League is like no other league" - Mark Hughes explains why Manchester United are attracted towards managerial target

Manchester United continue to look for a new permanent manager to take over from Ralf Rangnick next season. As their search continues, so does the speculation surrounding it, with several recent reports suggesting that PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik ten Hag are the leading contenders. Former Manchester United star Mark Hughes believes that the former is likely to be a more attractive option for the Red Devils for one crucial reason.

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, Manchester United have seen numerous managers come and go in a short span of time. When Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the interim manager in December 2021 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, he was expected to stay in charge until the ongoing season. With the Red Devils looking to start a new era, their next managerial appointment will be critical.

Several top managerial names have been thrown up by the media in the recent past, but Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are believed to be leading the race. The former is likely to be shown the door at PSG by the end of the season, largely due to PSG's early elimination from the UEFA Champions League. The latter is also expected to leave Ajax as he continues to attract attention from top clubs all over Europe.

Former Red Devil Mark Hughes believes that Pochettino could prove to be a better choice due to his familiarity with, and experience in, the Premier League. The retired forward is of the opinion that the league's intensity and level could disorient and overwhelm a new manager with no experience in the league.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“The Premier League is like no other league in world football.

“If you’ve had no experience of (the competition), either as a player or a manager, then I think it can take you aback and you can have a period of transition where you’re not quite sure what’s hit you, because it’s such a different level in my view. So you see the attraction of Pochettino coming in because he does know the Premier League and the strength of it.”

Erik ten Hag completes Manchester United interview

Earlier this week, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Manchester United have interviewed Erik ten Hag, but are yet to make a final decision. The club is expected to meet with a few more candidates before they appoint their new manager.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino is said to have spoken to Manchester United's football director a few weeks ago, and is currently awaiting a reply. He, too, is expected to be interviewed soon.

