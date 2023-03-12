"The Premier League is in trouble" "Tears in my eyes" - Arsenal fans in cloud 9 as 2 key players return from injuries for Fulham clash

Arsenal fans are delighted to see Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus return to the matchday squad for their Premier League clash away against Fulham on March 12.

Trossard missed their previous outing against Sporting CP in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16, which ended in a 2-2 draw. He now starts against Fulham along with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Trossard has been excellent for Arsenal since joining the club from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. The Belgian forward has scored one goal and provided two assists in nine games across competitions.

Jesus, meanwhile, has been out of action since November after he suffered a knee injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. The striker underwent surgery and has now returned to the bench against Fulham.

Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City last summer and has contributed five goals and seven assists in 20 games across competitions for Arsenal.

Fans are delighted to see the duo back in the squad and took to Twitter to share their reactions. One fan tweeted:

"We are back! Jesus has risen & Leo is back just in time to cook those bums. The premier league is in trouble!!!!"

Another fan wrote:

"Jesus is back. Tears in my eyes."

Here are some more reactions following Trossard and Jesus' return for the Gunners' clash against Fulham:

Fulham manager Marco Silva on facing Arsenal after their Europa League draw

Fulham last played on March 8 in the Premier League as they lost 3-2 against Brentford away from home. Mikel Arteta's side, meanwhile, faced Sporting CP on March 9 in the Europa League.

Asked if this could have any effect on their upcoming clash on Sunday, Fulham manager Marco Silva said (via Fulhamfc.com):

“Let's see – you know that Arsenal have been doing this so far. I think their approach to the Europa League is always different than Premier League. Of course, they have some players injured and some illness during this week."

He added:

"But, even so, they rested five players at least, and from the first Europa League match this season they have approached it in a different way, they have rotated the team and they have managed really well the situation. And what I saw from yesterday, they did again the same, they rotated the team, they had some key players that didn't start the game, and it will be a strong Arsenal [on Sunday] for sure."

The Gunners won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in August.

