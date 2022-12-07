"The pressure he gets and puts on himself is unbelievable" - Ex-Barcelona teammate says Lionel Messi used to throw up before stepping onto the pitch

Former Barcelona attacker Ibrahim Afellay recently made a stunning claim regarding Lionel Messi.

The Dutchman, who played for the Catalan club from 2011 to 2014, made 35 appearances for the Blaugrana during his time at the club. He bagged two goals and one assist.

Messi was a superstar for the Catalonian giants during Afellay's stay. The Argentine was at the peak of his powers at the time.

Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the legendary attacker used to be under immense pressure. Afellay spoke about it, saying:

"I have been able to experience the pressure Messi gets. Before we stepped out on the pitch he would just go to the toilet to vomit. The pressure he gets and puts on himself is unbelievable. People say they are paid well for it, but this has nothing to do with it."

Afellay won one UEFA Champions League, one La Liga, and two Copa Del Rey trophies during his time at the Spanish club.

Barcelona's rivalry with Real Madrid and Messi's competition with Ronaldo was the main story of Spanish football at that point in time.

Ibrahim Afellay spoke about his experience of walking into the Barcelona dressing room and Lionel Messi and others for the first time

Lionel Messi was not the only superstar in the Barcelona team back in time when Afellay joined. The likes of Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, and more were also present in the dressing room.

Speaking about his experience meeting those superstar names for the first time, Afellay said (via NOS):

"You come to your new club and you meet Messi, but also Xavi and Iniesta. They are not the least, you will always remember that day."

Messi and others weren't very fluent in English back then. However, Afellay stated that never caused any problems in communication. He added:

"Most of the players at Barcelona did not speak English, except Piqué and coach Guardiola. But of course you see each other every day and everyone speaks the football language. A few words are enough to understand each other."

He further backed Messi to win the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar. Afellay said:

"He has to do it, he has to lead Argentina to that prize, You can imagine the pressure on his shoulders is enormous. Messi knows how to handle that pressure very well, because he is still improving one record after another. He has been the best year after year. And he still is. The whole of Argentina is leaning on him. He takes responsibility every time and is decisive."

Afellay last played for PSV Eindhoven in 2020 and is now retired.

