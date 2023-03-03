"The pressure is on them now" - Chris Sutton predicts winner of Manchester City vs Newcastle

BBC pundit and former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton believes Manchester City will pick up all three points when they take on Newcastle United this weekend. The Citizens will host the Magpies at the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League encounter on Saturday, March 4.

City will enter this contest on the back of a 3-0 win over Bristol City in their FA Cup fifth-round encounter. Their last league game saw them record a 4-1 thrashing of AFC Bournemouth. Pep Guardiola's side currently sit second in the standings, five behind leaders Arsenal.

Newcastle, meanwhile, haven't taken to the pitch since suffering a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final on February 26. The Magpies also lost their last Premier League match by the same scoreline against Liverpool. They now sit fifth in the table, four adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Sutton has predicted a 3-1 win for City when the two teams meet on Saturday. He elaborated in his column for the BBC:

"I wouldn't quite go as far a saying Newcastle are running out of steam, but they are flagging a little bit. They weren't outplayed by Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final, but I thought Erik ten Hag's side won pretty comfortably."

The 1994-95 Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers added:

"I do like the way Magpies boss Eddie Howe sets his team up and they will be awkward opposition at Etihad Stadium, especially with Nick Pope back in goal, but I still think Manchester City will win.

"City have to win, really. The pressure is on them now, especially after Arsenal's victory in midweek, and the champions are getting to the stage where they know they can't slip up."

Sutton believes Phil Foden's run of three starts across competitions in which he has contributed three goals and an assist is a good sign for Manchester City. He concluded:

"It's definitely a boost for Pep Guardiola's side that Phil Foden is back in the team and playing so well. For whatever reason, he wasn't the only City player who hadn't really kicked on since the World Cup and if they are going to push Arsenal, they need to be at their best.

"Foden coming back, and being at such a high level is really good news for them."

Manchester City and Newcastle United played out one of the games of the season earlier in the campaign

Saturday's match will mark the second Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Newcastle United. The two teams clashed horns at St. James' Park back in August last year and played out a thrilling contest.

Ilkay Gundogan put City ahead after just five minutes, converting from Bernardo Silva's assist. However, Miguel Almiron equalized for the Magpies in the 28th minute, while Callum Wilson completed the turnaround 11 minutes later. Eddie Howe's team carried a 2-1 lead into half-time.

Kieran Trippier scored a stunning free-kick just nine minutes into the restart to give his side a two-goal cushion. Erling Haaland brought Manchester City back into it with a 61st-minute strike. Silva then converted a superb through-ball from Kevin De Bruyne three minutes later to level the scores.

FT - Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City ⏱️ And breathe...FT - Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City ⏱️ And breathe...😮‍💨FT - Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City ⏱️

The game eventually ended 3-3 in one of the best exhibitions of attacking football the Premier League has seen this season.

