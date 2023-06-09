“The pressure will make you run faster, jump higher” – Manchester City star makes confident claim ahead of Champions League final

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias isn't feeling the pressure ahead of his side's Champions League final clash with Inter Milan tomorrow (June 10).

Dias will look to help the Cityzens bring their long wait for European glory to an end at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. Pep Guardiola's side head into the final as favorites after already sealing the Premier League title and FA Cup.

Hence, Manchester City are under a ton of pressure to get the job done and seal not only the Champions League but also a treble. Dias, though, insists that his side thrives off the pressure. The Portuguese defender said (via The Independent):

"We love the pressure, we love it. The pressure will make you run faster, jump higher, be more focused."

Dias continued by explaining how he and his City teammates need to enjoy the moment with European glory at stake:

“That’s what these kind of games need and we need to embrace it. We enjoy the moment and we know what it means to our club, the fans, our families and we never forget to enjoy it.”

The 26-year-old has been key for Guardiola's side this season, featuring 42 times across competitions. He has helped the treble-chasing Cityzens keep 20 clean sheets.

Dias has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and one League Cup since arriving at the Etihad in 2020. However, the Champions League has evaded the Portuguese and Manchester City.

Guardiola's troops are up against an in-form Inter side who recently won the Coppa Italia. They beat Fiorentina 2-1 to seal the Italian cup and beat their cross-city rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate in the Champions League semifinals.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland insists he joined the club to help seal the Champions League

Haaland won the Premier League Golden Boot.

Erling Haaland arrived at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a mere £54 million. Many argued at the time that the fee was a bargain and it has turned out to be more than that amid his incredible start to life at the Etihad.

The Norweigan frontman has bagged 52 goals in as many appearances across competitions. This includes 12 goals in 10 Champions League games and he is the competition's top scorer.

Haaland touched on his move to Manchester City last summer by claiming that he has joined the Cityzens to help them triumph in Europe. He told The Guardian:

“City won the Premier League two times in a row, for example, before I came here – they know how to win the Premier League. The only thing they miss is the Champions League so you can think and read between the words and the lines. I am coming here for a reason."

The 22-year-old is quickly becoming a City hero following his amazing goalscoring feats this campaign. He is close to helping Guardiola's side become just the second team in English football history to win a treble.

