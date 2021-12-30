“The problem is now front, middle, back” – Craig Burley explains what’s going wrong at Chelsea

Former Chelsea star Craig Burley has explained what is going wrong at the London club following their 1-1 draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Chelsea made a strong start to their season, but have been struggling for form recently. Thomas Tuchel's side have only won two of their last six Premier League games to fall eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

In their last game of the year against Brighton at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea dropped two points despite leading for most of the match.

With Chelsea struggling to get back on track, former Blues midfielder Burley has pointed out what is going wrong with Tuchel and co. The Scot feels the European champions are finding it difficult to dominate their opponents, as they're struggling in all areas. He said on ESPN FC:

"The same that's been going wrong in a lot of games, this (Brighton) game they didn't dominate like against Burnley at home, there's been others. They're just not controlling games like they were; the final third it's all falling flat; (Romelu) Lukaku has come back; he scored a goal that's great for them; he got a goal today; that's a positive, but there's a lot of negatives."

"(Ben) Chilwell's now out for the season with an ACL, Reece James played LWB today (Wednesday); he went off injured. (Andreas) Christensen was struggling; Thiago Silva was out; there's players out of form, there's players out of position and all of a sudden they look a bit susceptible at the back as well. I don't think the problem is down to one area in the team; I think the problem is now front, middle and back.”

Lukaku gave Chelsea the lead in the 28th minute against Brighton. However, a stoppage time goal from Danny Welbeck saw the Seagulls salvage a share of the spoils.

Chelsea need to bounce back against Liverpool

Chelsea will look to return to winning ways in their next Premier League game. Tuchel's side will lock horns with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in their first game of 2022.

Like Chelsea, Liverpool have also not been at their best recently. They have failed to win their last two league games, drawing against Tottenham Hotspur and losing away at Leicester City.

The Reds will travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday looking to bounce back from their defeat against the Foxes and close the gap with Manchester City.

