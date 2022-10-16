"The race against time is on" - Chelsea superstar breaks silence amid claims he could miss 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury

Chelsea right-back Reece James has broken his silence amid claims that he could miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury.

The England international took to Twitter to let people know that he is desperate to recover in time to make it to Qatar for the biggest showpiece event in world football. The Chelsea full-back said:

"The race against time is on… But we won’t give up."

As reported by Sky Sports on Saturday, James is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks with a knee problem. Hence, his place in England's squad is now doubtful for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, which is set to commence on 20 November.

The Englishman picked up the injury in the Blues' 2-0 win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

James had to be replaced by skipper Cesar Azpilicueta in the 62nd minute but after scans, the injury now seems more serious than initially thought.

The Englishman could reportedly require surgery on his knee, which could mean he will miss the World Cup.

James' absence will be a huge blow for both Chelsea and England, with the Englishman being regarded as a key player for both club and country.

England have many options at right-back but James' all-round ability has seen Gareth Southgate favor him over others.

England also face the prospect of being without Kyle Walker in the World Cup with the Manchester City right-back undergoing groin surgery.

With Walker and James both possibly missing out, Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold are likely to compete for the right-back spot.

Reece James would be a huge miss for both Chelsea and England

Reece James has impressed for Chelsea ever since his emergence into the first-team under former manager Frank Lampard.

The 22-year-old has shown that he is perfectly suited for the modern-day full-back role due to his all-round skillset.

While James loves to burst forward and create chances for his side, he is also more than adept defensively. He has two goals and two assists in 11 matches across all competitions so far this season.

The Englishman has also been used on the right of a three-man central defence by former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, where he also excelled.

James started England's last UEFA Nations League game against Germany on 27 September. He got an assist in that match and also won five out of nine ground duels.

It is pretty evident that he will be a major miss for Chelsea and also for England if he misses the World Cup.

