Chelsea star Reece James could miss World Cup in Qatar amid ‘growing fears’ about injury - Reports 

Chelsea right-back Reece James could miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar set to commence on November 20.

The England international picked up a knee injury during the Blues' 2-0 win over AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. He was subbed off in the 62nd minute and replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta.

As per The Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel, James could require surgery on his knee, which could mean he will miss the World Cup. Updating on the 22-year-old defender's injury, Mokbel tweeted:

"EXC: Growing fears Reece James will miss the World Cup. Damage to knee more serious than first feared. Surgery a possibility."

James' absence will be a huge blow for England, as the player is a first-choice right-back for manager Gareth Southgate. He started both UEFA Nations League games in September against Italy and Germany.

The Three Lions are already battling the possibility of Kyle Walker missing the World Cup. The Manchester City right-back underwent groin surgery and is doubtful for the tournament next month.

In James' absence, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold are likely to compete for the right-back spot. James' injury could also see Ben White being called up, as he has played as a right-back for Arsenal this season.

The Englishman's injury is also be a big blow for Chelsea, as James has been one of their most consistent players this season. He has scored two goals and provided as many assists in 11 appearances across competitions this season.

Paul Merson predicts result of Chelsea's clash against Aston Villa

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has shared his prediction for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday (October 16).

He reckons that the hosts could put up a good fight, but the Blues should win comfortably.

In his column for Sportskeeda, Merson lauded manager Graham Potter for improving the west London side. Merson is predicting a 3-1 win for the visitors, saying:

"Chelsea were wasteful last week and could've beaten Wolves by any score if they'd taken their chances. Aston Villa will make it hard this week, but Chelsea will have too much for them."

The Blues are fourth in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand. They have won their four games across competitions and kept a clean sheet in their previous three.

