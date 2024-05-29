"The most random thing ever", "It’s Harry Kane I pity" - Fans react as Bayern Munich appoint Vincent Kompany as first-team manager

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new manager on a three-year deal. The 38-year-old Belgian tactician will join the German giants after leaving Burnley for a compensation fee of £10.2m (according to The BBC).

Vincent Kompany won the Championship with Burnley in 2022-23, but his side were relegated to the second division after finishing 19th in the Premier League this season with 24 points from 38 games.

Football fans on social media were surprised by Bayern Munich's decision to appoint a manager who recently got relegated from the Premier League. Here are some of the fan reactions:

"Never in my life have I ever seen someone fail upwards," opined another fan.

"It's the fact Kompany to Bayern is official now and I still genuinely believe it's a joke," said another on X.

Some fans also joked about Harry Kane's perceived misfortune. The English marksman has been a prolific goalscorer over the last decade, but doesn't have any major trophies to show for it. After a barren spell with Tottenham Hotspur, he joined Bayern Munich last summer.

Unfortunately for the Englishman, Bayern's 11-year streak of winning the Bundesliga was snapped by Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen as they endured a rare trophyless season.

Despite finishing the season with a whopping 44 goals and 12 assists in 45 games, the 30-year-old striker still lacks a top-flight title in his trophy cabinet.

Vincent Kompany joins Bayern Munich after the club had their worst league season since 2010/11

Bayern Munich have just finished an underwhelming season with coach Thomass Tuchel. The German tactician left the club after they finished third in the Bundesliga table, their worst finish since the 2010/11 season.

According to the BBC, managers like Xabi Alonso, Ralf Rangnick, and Julian Nagelsmann were approached by the German club after Thomas Tuchel's departure was confirmed, but they all turned down the job. Finally, the Bundesliga giants went with former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany.

"Vincent Kompany is a type of coach who fits in very well with FC Bayern's playing philosophy and identity," commented Bayern Munich's sporting director Christoph Freund after his signing (via BBC).

The Bayern sporting director also lauded the Belgian's eye for scouting talent and talked about the value of his experience. He continued:

"He is a young, very ambitious coach who brings a lot of international experience, has his finger on the pulse of the players and knows exactly what should happen on the pitch."

Vincent Kompany had a stellar career with Premier League giants Manchester City, winning the Premier League four times. He built his reputation as a manager with spells at Anderlecht and Burnley.