"The real deal" - Owen Hargreaves and Rio Ferdinand make bold UEFA Champions League final predictions

Football pundit Owen Hargreaves has predicted a Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) final in the ongoing season of the UEFA Champions League. He believes Arsenal and Inter Milan will crash out of the tournament in the semifinals.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, Hargreaves highlighted how PSG did well against Liverpool and Aston Villa. He added that Barcelona had been on a different level altogether under Hansi Flick and thus would be a tough nut to crack for Inter Milan. He said (via Metro):

"Arsenal look ready this year but if you look at it historically, it does take clubs steps [to win the Champions League]. Semifinals are still amazing, they could do it, definitely. But PSG have been in this spot a bit more recently. They've got guys who have just been doing it a fraction longer than Arsenal. PSG have the two best full-backs in the game.

"Right now, those two [Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi] are the best in the Champions League. [Desire] Doue looks like he's got rockets in his shoes, he's looking at players knowing they can't stop him. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is different. Vitinha plays like Modric. [Joao] Neves is unbelievable.

"The back four is crazy good, the midfield three compliment each other and up top they've got pace and skill. Arsenal can win with less possession and playing counter-attacking football because they've got the best defence. But I think the final will be PSG vs Barcelona. That other game is a real clash of two styles. Inter Milan are cool without the ball, Barca have loads of the ball and that high line. Hansi Flick is the real deal by the way. Barcelona were a train-wreck when he took over."

PSG defeated Aston Villa 5-4 in the quarterfinals, while their semifinal opponents, Arsenal, thrashed Real Madrid 5-1. Barcelona beat Borussia Dortmund 5-3 on aggregate in the last eight, while Inter Milan edged past Bayern Munich 4-3 in the UCL quarterfinals.

Rio Ferdinand predicts PSG vs Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final

Rio Ferdinand wants to see a final between Barcelona and PSG, but believes Inter Milan will edge past Hansi Flick's side. The Manchester United legend added that PSG could go on to win the tournament this season and said (via Metro):

"I'm going to go for PSG – Inter Milan final, that's what I'll think it will be. And I think PSG will win on the day, just. I would love a Barca – PSG final, that would be my ideal final where you've got two front threes who are rolling it back and have got licence to attack people in a systematic, robotic time."

Arsenal host PSG in the first UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday, April 29, with Barcelona taking on Inter Milan on Wednesday, April 30. The second legs take place next week on May 6 and 7.

