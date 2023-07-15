“The Real Madrid jersey suits him very well” – Ex-Barcelona midfielder on Arda Guler joining arch-rivals

Former Barcelona player Arda Turan has backed his compatriot Arda Guler to succeed at Real Madrid after the latter's high-profile summer transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Catalan giants were keen on signing Guler but he ultimately chose to sign a six-year deal with Los Blancos instead. Before this, he spent four-and-a-half years with Fenerbahce — rivals of Turan's former club Galatasaray.

Despite the rivalry at the club level, the current Eyupspor manager has backed Guler to be a hit at Real Madrid. He told Rezzan Yetis of Tivibu Spor (h/t Football-Espana):

"Arda Guler is a very valuable player for our country’s football. First of all, I would like to thank Fenerbahçe for their contribution to Arda’s development. I wish Arda success in his life. I believe he will be one of the best football players in the world. He looks very nice with his family.

The 36-year-old, who spent five years on Barca's books (2015 to 2020), added:

"Let him enjoy these situations. The Real Madrid jersey suits him very well. He was my rival at Fenerbahce in Turkey and he is my rival at Real Madrid in Spain. May Arda be very successful but may Barcelona and Atletico Madrid win all the titles in the end."

Guler, 18, has already won four senior caps for Turkey, scoring once in the process. He is expected to fight for first-team minutes from day one under Carlo Ancelotti.

What Arda Guler said about immediate Real Madrid future after snubbing Barcelona

Barcelona were part of a very public pursuit of Arda Guler before his decision to join Real Madrid.

In his first interview, the teenager confirmed that he wasn't looking to leave the club on loan this summer. Instead, he wants to stay and fight for first-team action under Carlo Ancelotti.

Guler told reporters (h/t

"I won't leave on loan, this is not an option. I want to stay and play for Real Madrid. I'm ready to compete and I'm going to earn my position, I'm going to give it everything to earn my place at the club. I want to stay and play here. If I get a chance to play I will take it. I'm not contemplating any other possibility. I've been offered to play and that's what I'm going to do."

Guler could see himself battling it out with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior for a place down the flank. He can also play as an attacking midfielder and could see himself become Marco Asensio's replacement in Ancelotti's team.