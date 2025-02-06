"The Real Madrid winger seems to have definitely lost (form)" - Spanish media call Vinicius Jr a 'problem' at club after dispute with star

The Spanish media have lashed out at Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr after he had a verbal altercation with teammate Luka Modric on Wednesday, February 5. During their 3-2 Copa del Rey quarter-final win over Leganes at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque, the two players had a slightly angry exchange.

After Vinicius picked up a yellow card in the 82nd minute, a visibly irate Luka Modric gesticulated and spoke toward the Brazilian superstar, who responded in kind. Los Blancos went on to win the game, but questions have been raised about the winger's conduct in recent times.

Raul Verela, a journalist for Spanish outlet Marca, said of Vinicius Jr (via Daily Mail):

"It's official: Vinicius has become a problem for Real Madrid that is as difficult to resolve as putting together a defensive quartet that inspires confidence before playing for the league lead against Atlético de Madrid.

"The Brazilian No 7 was only seen laughing in Butarque when, on the way to the bus, he ran into the great Ibai Llanos with whom he exchanged words and hugs.

"I say that he could have something of our unique streamer who exudes sympathy wherever he goes and radiates a good vibe that, on the other hand, the Real Madrid winger seems to have definitely lost (form)."

The journalist continued in his opinion piece:

"I don't know if it was the Ballon d'Or that they didn't give him, the The Best that they did give him, the coexistence at all levels with Mbappe or the call from Saudi Arabia that he doesn't really feel like answering for himself, but yes for his surroundings. The fact is that this Vinicius is different."

This season, Vinicius Jr has picked up 11 yellow cards in all competitions, despite playing as a winger, rather than a defender. He has also scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists in 28 games across competitions.

Real Madrid secure 3-2 win over Leganes as Vinicius Jr struggles to impress

Real Madrid managed to get one over Leganes with a late goal, as Vinicius Jr struggled to make an impact in Butarque. The winger, who came on for the second half, missed a big chance to score a goal. His dribbling was also off, as he failed all three attempts to get past his markers, while he won just one duel out of five.

Luka Modric opened the scoring early on (18') and Endrick doubled the score (25'). However, Juan Cruz scored a brace, the first from the penalty spot (39') and the second on the cusp of the hour mark (59'). A late goal from young academy graduate Gonzalo Garcia secured the win for Real Madrid (90+3).

Next up, Real Madrid will return to the Santiago Bernabeu, where they face Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on February 8.

