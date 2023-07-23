“The real top clubs will then come for him” - Ajax boss takes brutal Chelsea dig amid Mohammed Kudus links

The Athletic revealed on Saturday (July 22) that Chelsea are interested in signing Mohammed Kudus. The Blues have reportedly established contact with Ajax but are yet to make an official bid.

The Eredivisie club's boss Maurice Steijn lavished praise on the youngster while acknowledging that the Ghana international has communicated he wishes to move on. He said (via De Telegraaf):

"I don't notice that he would be busy with a transfer. He also trains hard. I think today (against Anderlecht, ed.) you have seen again what exceptional qualities he has, wherever you put him. I hope he stays. That will also give the rest a boost."

The statement from the coach would suggest that he believes the current interest drawn by Kudus is not coming from the best in the business. He added:

"I have the feeling that if he stayed for another year, the real top would come for him. If we become champions and he scores twenty goals, he might go for 'double'. We try to keep that in mind."

The attacking midfielder joined Ajax from Nordsjaelland in 2020 for a reported fee of €9 million (via transfermarkt). During his stay with the club so far, Kudus has managed 84 appearances, scoring 23 goals and providing 11 assists across all competitions.

At the moment, Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal remain interested in the midfield player.

Chelsea to fight Premier League rivals Arsenal for Mohammed Kudus- reports

Several reports now claim that Mohammed Kudus is on top of the wishlist at Arsenal (via METRO). The Gunners' Premier League rivals Chelsea are also linked with a move for the Ghana international and have commenced communication with Ajax.

According to Give Me Sport, either club would have to shell out £40 million to secure the services of the attacking midfielder. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently revealed Arsenal's intentions of signing a right-sided winger.

While Kudus occupies a more central position in midfield, the 22-year-old can also play out wide. The north London outfit would reportedly be willing to let go of six players in order to finance Kudus' transfer.

The players named are Cedric Soares, Nuno Tavares, Nicolas Pepe and Albert Sambi Lokonga, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding.