"The reality in Barcelona is different" - Summer signing plays down Catalans' UEFA Champions League hopes

Barcelona's summer signing Ilkay Gundogan has played down hopes of the Blaugrana going all the way in the UEFA Champions League this season. The midfielder said that it would be too much to expect them to reclaim the European crown this term, as the club is still in rebuilding.

It goes without saying that Gundogan enjoyed tremendous success during his time with Manchester City. Apart from numerous domestic glories, the German played a key role in helping the Cityzens make history by claiming their first-ever Champions League last season as part of a continental treble.

After sealing a much-desired transfer to Barcelona this summer the 32-year-old will hope to have a similar impact with the Blaugrana this term. However, he's played down expectations despite admitting that he'd love to win the competition again.

Speaking to El Pais, the midfielder said:

"I’ve been at City for seven years, and obviously I’m comparing things. Although we don’t always win everything, in the last two or three years, we’ve been able to have a very beautiful way of playing."

"I would like to win the Champions League again, but I know that the reality in Barcelona is different. We are in the process of building. We have a very young team but with a lot of potential and quality," the former Manchester City star added.

Who will Barcelona face in Champions League group stage this season?

The Blaugrana are back in the Champions League this season.

Barcelona have been drawn in Group H in the Champions League this season, alongside FC Porto, Royal Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk.

They face Antwerp in their opening fixture on Tuesday (September 19) at their temporary home ground at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. In their next game, they take on Porto away on October 4 before going head-to-head with Shakhtar Donetsk at home on October 25.

On paper, the Blaugrana have a good chance of making the knockouts. However, Xavi Hernandez's men can't afford to take any games for granted.