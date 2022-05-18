"The only really frustrating thing" - Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl points out one regret he has in defeat against Liverpool

Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl has revealed that he has one regret from his side's 2-1 defeat against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's side traveled to the South Coast to take on the Saints, knowing that only a victory would realistically take the title race to the final matchday.

Southampton took an early lead through Nathan Redmond who did exceptionally well to create space for himself and open the scoring with a deflected strike.

Klopp's side eventually came back into the game with former Saints loanee Takumi Minamino finishing his chance exceptionally well.

The Merseysiders grabbed their winner in the second-half with Joel Matip sending an instinctive looping header over Saints' keeper Alex McCarthy.

Following the game, Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl acknowledged the enormous quality the Reds had even in their second-string XI.

The Austrian manager has however admitted that he regrets how his side defended the second Liverpool goal.

Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi made a mess out of the corner at the near post which found its way to Matip and he tucked it in. Hassenhuttl said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

“Then you go deeper again and try to keep the game open for as long as possible but you concede a very easy second goal. You can clear the ball at the near post. The plan is to clear the ball at the first post, this is the plan. If he clears it at the first post, we don’t have to speak about it."

Hassenhuttl has claimed that he cannot blame his keeper Alex McCarthy for the goal but regrets going down to such a goal. He added:

“We flicked the ball to a player who then heads it from 12 yards, off the back of our head, over our goalkeeper and into the goal. I cannot blame the goalkeeper. It’s the only really frustrating thing for me this evening, that we conceded a goal like this.We know we are not the tallest but the team we played today also are not the tallest. They have two good centre-backs who are coming but it was too easy how we conceded.”

Liverpool's quarduple hopes stay alive

Liverpool have managed to take the title race to the very last matchday although it is not in their hands. Manchester City winning their last game ensures them the title.

We will have to wait and see if former Liverpool skipper and now Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard comes up with something special to offer his boyhood club a favor.

Having already won the League Cup and the FA Cup, this has already been a successful season for Jurgen Klopp's side.

They take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28 and winning the elite European competition for the seventh time would be a huge achievement for the Merseysiders.

