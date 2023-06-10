“The only reason why” – Guardiola confirms why Kyle Walker is not in Manchester City starting lineup for Champions League final

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has justified his decision to bench Kyle Walker for the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday (June 10).

The Spaniard said that he wanted the team to defend in a different manner against the Serie A side. Hence. Guardiola decided to name a back four comprising Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Ake.

Speaking to BT ahead of the final at the Ataturk Stadium, the treble-chasing City boss said:

"He could be there; it was really tough. For the way we want to defend and attack, we need another type of player. The only reason why."

Joe Bray @_joebray



"He could be there, it was really tough. For the way we want to defend and attack we need another type of player. The only reason why." Pep explains Walker omission is not fitness related [to BT]:"He could be there, it was really tough. For the way we want to defend and attack we need another type of player. The only reason why." #mcfc Pep explains Walker omission is not fitness related [to BT]:"He could be there, it was really tough. For the way we want to defend and attack we need another type of player. The only reason why." #mcfc

Walker has made 38 appearances for Manchester City this season. However, he didn't make the first XI for the Champions League final, as he starts on the bench against the Nerazzuri. Fans were left a bit stunned by Guardiola's choice, as Inter are known for their pacey attacks.

Walker's pace could have been of great benefit for the Premier League champions. The 33-year-old, though, could still play a role off the bench.

Here's City's starting Xi for the clash against Inter Milan:

Ederson Moraes (GK). Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake (Defenders). Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne (Midfielders). Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland (Attackers)

"Having Messi in the past and having Haaland now"- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead of Champions League final

Pep Guardiola is on the cusp of leading Manchester City to their first UEFA Champions League title. A triumph in Istanbul will also mark a historic treble-winning season for the Cityzens.

Guardiola won the treble with Barcelona in the 2008-09 season. He also had a trophy-laden spell at Bayern Munich. The Spaniard has conquered English football with City. Speaking about the secret sauce of his tremendous success, Guardiola said (via Republic World):

"Have good players! Having Messi in the past and having Haaland now, that is my success. I’m not joking, it’s the truth! Let them feel that alone they can’t do it, and let them feel that together we are strong with the same idea.

"The guys who follow me will be here. ... Every manager that has success has strong institutions, and strong institutions have strong players. Let me tell you; as a manager, I’ve never scored a goal."

Manchester City face a stern test against Inter Milan in the Champions League final, as Simone Inzaghi's side are not a team to be overlooked. The Nerzzuri aim to win their first UCL since the 2009-10 triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu and fourth overall.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes