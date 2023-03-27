"The refusal of a reunion can be more painful" - Journalist makes fresh claim on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona return

Lionel Messi's refusal to return to Barcelona could be painful for the team's fans, who are hoping for him to rejoin the Catalan giants. According to Spanish outlet Sport's journalist Lluis Mascaro, Messi's return is unlikely and club president Joan Laporta is aware that a move is 'almost impossible'.

Mascaro wrote:

“Fostering the dream of a hypothetical return of Messi to Camp Nou is dangerous,” Mascaró wrote.

“Because if his departure was already traumatic, the refusal of a reunion can be more painful. Laporta does not want to go down in history as the president who fired Messi. And he fantasizes about his return to heal the wound knowing that it is almost impossible.”

Barcelona are in the midst of a financial crisis. The club have already been ordered by La Liga president Javier Tebas to cut their wage bill by €200 million as they are in violation of Financial Fair Play rules. In such a situation, it is unlikely that the Blaugrana will be able to make a sizeable offer to bring the club legend back.

The 35-year-old's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire over the summer. While the French side's management have reportedly expressed a desire to keep him, they are also aware that the squad needs improvement in multiple positions. Getting the Argentine's massive wages off the book could help in that regard.

The attacker has had a splendid second season for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 appearances. However, in both seasons they were unable to advance past the Round of 16 in the Champions League, a trophy PSG are desperate to win.

The club reportedly have the option of extending Messi's contract by another year.

Serie A giants considering Lionel Messi in surprise move

Inter Milan could be a destination for the Argentine superstar.

Serie A side Inter Milan are plotting a shock move for Lionel Messi. According to Argentinian journalist Sergio Gonzalez, the Nerazzurri are in the reckoning to sign the forward who is out of contract in the summer.

Inter Milan vice-president and Messi's former teammate Javier Zanetti admitted earlier this month that the club tried to sign him before he joined PSG in the summer of 2021. With a departure from the French capital possible, Inter have displayed their interest in signing the 35-year-old.

Gonzalez remarked on Twitter:

"Early morning bomb in Messi code. A reliable source tells me that Inter in Italy intends to sign Leo. The Zanetti factor. The deadlock of its extension in Paris. Barça conditioned by the FPF and drowned by Tebas. Will it be given to Pupi?"

