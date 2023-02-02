"The responsibility does not lie with our club" - PSG manager Christophe Galtier takes dig at Chelsea after failed transfer of Hakim Ziyech

PSG’s attempts to sign Hakim Ziyech on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window failed after the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) refused to ratify the player’s contract. The club had approached the French football governing body for approval of the move, as the required paperwork arrived after Tuesday’s (January 31) French transfer deadline.

Ziyech had reportedly passed a medical, and the two clubs had reached an agreement for the player to be loaned to the Parisian club till the end of the season. However, Chelsea reportedly didn't send the required documents in time for the 29-year-old's move to be sealed before the deadline, prompting PSG to request LFP for special approval.

Speaking after PSG's 3-1 defeat of Montpellier, manager Christophe Galtier talked about his club's failed move for Ziyech. He said (via RMC Sport):

"For various reasons, we could not sign the player we had targeted. We have this workforce here. I have a quality workforce; the young people will have their say in this second part of the season. Obviously, in a busy calendar, you have to be careful with injuries and fatigue."

The manager added that PSG did nothing wrong and opined that it was Chelsea who were responsible for Ziyech's transfer collapsing:

"I'm satisfied with the squad we had at the start of the season; we could have reinforced it following the departure of Pablo (Sarabia). We couldn't do it. I believe that the responsibility does not lie with our club. That's how it is; that's life; we look ahead."

Ziyech has just one goal contribution (an assist) in 15 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

Hakim Ziyech 'extremely upset' after deadline day move to PSG breaks down

Ziyech will remain with the Blues.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is reportedly unhappy after a potential loan move to Paris Saint-Germain fell through on the deadline day of the winter transfer window.

The 50 times capped Morocco international was heavily linked with a loan move to Paris in the final days of January. Despite agreeing on a contract with the Parisians and passing a medical, the move fell through in the final minutes.

According to The Telegraph, Ziyech was 'extremely upset' over the failed move, as Chelsea had sent incorrect documentation thrice, which meant the Ligue 1 giants could not complete his registration in time.

The 29-year-old was also said to be on the transfer radar of other clubs like AC Milan, AS Roma, Newcastle United and Everton. He will now have to wait till the summer to secure a move away from Chelsea.

