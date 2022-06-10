“The right age to produce a superb World Cup” – Rivaldo names player who ‘will be very focused’ to guide Brazil to glory in Qatar

Former Brazil international Rivaldo believes the time is right for Neymar Jr. to produce an excellent performance at the Qatar World Cup later this year.

The South American giants are aiming to win football's biggest international tournament since Rivaldo's side became world champions in 2002.

90s Football @90sfootball Zinedine Zidane takes on Rivaldo during the 1998 World Cup final. Zinedine Zidane takes on Rivaldo during the 1998 World Cup final. https://t.co/kOgJ6VzzXT

Former Barcelona and AC Milan forward Rivaldo was 30-years-old at the time, the same age that Neymar is now. The legendary attacker believes the PSG superstar can drive his nation to become world champions later this year.

In an interview with Betfair, Rivaldo claimed:

"Neymar might play his final World Cup; total focus to bring the Cup. At 30, Neymar is the right age to produce a superb World Cup and lead Brazil to glory for the first time since my teammates and I won it in Japan 20 years ago."

He added:

"I was also 30 in 2002 and it's a stage of your career in which you still have your best physical conditions along with much plenty of experience. So I think Neymar will be very focused in his mission to claim a sixth World Cup for Brazil. He might be wondering if this will be his last World Cup and that could drive his will to succeed and stamp his name on Brazilian football history."

Firefootballrankings @Firefootball88 5. Brazil 2002

They won every game of the tournament, Ronaldinho scored one of the best goals ever in the World Cup, Ronaldo scored 8 goals and ended up being in the team of the tournament, together with Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo. 5. Brazil 2002They won every game of the tournament, Ronaldinho scored one of the best goals ever in the World Cup, Ronaldo scored 8 goals and ended up being in the team of the tournament, together with Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo. https://t.co/JwLPyPWRHA

Neymar aiming to deliver World Cup for Brazil

The Paris Saint-Germain winger is now just three strikes behind Selecao's all-time top scorer Pele, who netted 77 times for his nation.

However, while the iconic Pele delivered three Jules Rimet trophies for his country, Neymar is still yet to deliver his first.

The former Barcelona attacker came close when the tournament was held in the Selecao's home in 2014. However, he picked up a competition-ending injury in the quarter-finals against Colombia. His side went on to be humilated in the semi-finals against eventual winners Germany. They collapsed to an infamous 7-1 defeat in Belo Horizonte.

Tite's side continued their preparations for the Qatar tournament with recent victories over South Korea and Japan in international friendlies. Neymar converted three penalties in those clashes in Asia.

The Samba Boys start their World Cup campaign on Thursday, 24 November against Serbia. They then face Switzerland and Cameroon in their other group stage clashes.

