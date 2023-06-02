"The Saudi government has four players in mind" - Ex-Real Madrid man names next SPL target after Ronaldo, Messi and Benzema

The Saudi Arabian government has shown great ambition by onboarding Cristiano Ronaldo and sending out offers to Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema.

They now plan on adding another superstar to the mix to increase the brand value of the Saudi Pro League (SPL). That player is none other than Brazilian sensation Neymar.

Speaking to Cadena SER (via Onze Mondial), former Real Madrid player Predrag Mijatovic revealed that the Saudi government plan on creating a 'quartet of madness' by bringing in Neymar, along with Messi and Benzema.

In his words:

"I know the Saudi government has four players in mind, who are four stars: Cristiano Ronaldo, (Lionel) Messi, Neymar and (Karim) Benzema. It is their strategy to promote football as ambassadors."

Saudi Arabia are determined to put themselves on the global footballing map, having witnessed neighbors Qatar do a great job hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Saudi government is determined to host a World Cup in the next decade or so and they believe roping in renowned footballers will help increase the SPL's and the country's popularity.

They kicked off their project when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr FC in January. Since his arrival, the Portuguese marksman has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 games across competitions, proving to be a hit among fans. Although his team fell short of the title, Ronaldo has pledged his allegiance to Al-Nassr and is raring to compete again next season.

"I am happy here, I want to continue here and I will continue here. Life goes very well, the league is very good."

Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ 🗣️“I am happy here, I want to continue here and I will continue here. Life goes very well, the league is good.”



-Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s not leaving Al Nassr 🗣️“I am happy here, I want to continue here and I will continue here. Life goes very well, the league is good.”-Cristiano Ronaldo announces he’s not leaving Al Nassr https://t.co/zI0T0J3DYD

Having already seen a growth in popularity in Ronaldo's six months in the SPL, the Saudi government are now looking to bring in the likes of Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Neymar.

Messi's exit from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been a long-drawn saga as he continues to stall contract talks, as rumors of his exit continue to grow. While he has been linked with a move to the SPL, it is no secret that Messi would prefer returning to FC Barcelona should they come calling.

Seeing his teammate wanting to leave, PSG forward Neymar too could be tempted by the astronomical offers from the SPL. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Premier League but could instead tag along with Messi and move to the middle East. Whether 31-year-old Neymar chooses to leave Europe for Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career remains to be seen.

Contrasting news about whether Benzema will leave Real Madrid to join Ronaldo in the SPL

As for Karim Benzema, there has been contrasting news about his rumored exit from Real Madrid. Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Italy was the first to announce his potential exit, saying the Frenchman would announce his imminent exit in a press conference.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Karim Benzema will announce this evening that he will leave Real Madrid to go to Saudi Arabia for a record offer, according to Sky Italy. Karim Benzema will announce this evening that he will leave Real Madrid to go to Saudi Arabia for a record offer, according to Sky Italy. https://t.co/6ebQtoOlaM

However, shortly after that wave of news, Spanish outlet Marca delivered a contrasting claim that Benzema would stay. Their reports suggest that the Frenchman knows Real Madrid need him and that the offers from the SPL will be there for him in the foreseeable future.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Karim Benzema knows Real Madrid need him and he knows the Saudi Arabia offer will be there next year. He STAYS. Karim Benzema knows Real Madrid need him and he knows the Saudi Arabia offer will be there next year. He STAYS. @marca 🚨🇫🇷 Karim Benzema knows Real Madrid need him and he knows the Saudi Arabia offer will be there next year. He STAYS. @marca https://t.co/vSRxgEY8XQ

If the Saudi government can complete an incredible coup by bringing in Messi, Neymar and Benzema to join Ronaldo in the SPL, it would be a big statement of their intent and would send shockwaves through the football world.

Poll : 0 votes