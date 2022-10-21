“The second time there has to be consequences” – Erik ten Hag sends out assertive message after decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from Chelsea game

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has explained the Red Devils' decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad ahead of their trip to Chelsea.

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday (October 19). Despite beating Antonio Conte's side convincingly, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who made the headlines.

The forward was relegated to the bench after starting in consecutive league games against Everton and Newcastle United. It looked like he could come on as a substitute against Spurs, but he was spotted storming down the tunnel in the 89th minute of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo also left Old Trafford before the final whistle and did not join his teammates for post-match celebrations. It has also emerged that he refused to come on as a late substitute on Wednesday.

Simon Stone @sistoney67 I asked Erik ten Hag if Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on during @ManUtd game against Tottenham: "Yes." I asked Erik ten Hag if Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on during @ManUtd game against Tottenham: "Yes."

Ten Hag, though, intends to take no prisoners and has decided to drop the player from Manchester United's squad to face Chelsea. The Red Devils are scheduled to face the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 22).

Ten Hag has now revealed that he warned Cristiano Ronaldo after he did the same during a pre-season match against Rayo Vallecano. The Dutchman dubbed the 37-year-old's actions as unacceptable and stressed that there have to be consequences for the same.

He was quoted as saying by BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone:

“I am the manager. I am responsible for the culture, I have to set the standards and values. After Rayo Vallecano, I said it [leaving early] was unacceptable. The second time there has to be consequences. Football is a team sport. You have to set certain standards."

Simon Stone @sistoney67 Erik ten Hag: “I am the manager. I am responsible for the culture, I have to set the standards + values. After Rayo Vallecano, I said it (leaving early) was unacceptable. The 2nd time there has to be consequences. Football is a team sport. You have to set certain standard." Erik ten Hag: “I am the manager. I am responsible for the culture, I have to set the standards + values. After Rayo Vallecano, I said it (leaving early) was unacceptable. The 2nd time there has to be consequences. Football is a team sport. You have to set certain standard."

Cristiano Ronaldo forced to train away from Manchester United first team

Apart from being dropped from the squad to face Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo has also been forced to train away from Manchester United's first team. He is now forced to do individual fitness work, according to Samuel Luckhurst.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Ronaldo arrived with U21s but told he’ll now be doing individual fitness work with coaches instead. #mufc Ronaldo arrived with U21s but told he’ll now be doing individual fitness work with coaches instead. #mufc

There are suggestions that the former Real Madrid superstar is facing a £1 million fine. Ten Hag is also tipped to order him to apologize to his Red Devils teammates for his actions on Wednesday.

It now remains to be seen how Ronaldo will react to the actions taken against him by the club. He has notably been restricted to just 691 minutes of playing time in all competitions so far this season.

The forward, who has scored just two goals this term, is evidently frustrated with the lack of playing time at Old Trafford. His association with Manchester United could thus soon come to an end.

Poll : 0 votes