"The sensations aren’t good" - Barcelona boss Xavi delivers honest verdict on the team's performance after Celta Vigo win

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez isn't entirely happy with his side despite their good run of form in recent weeks.

His comments came after the Blaugrana picked up their third consecutive win in La Liga on Tuesday (May 10). Xavi's troops beat Celta Vigo 3-1 at the Camp Nou to add to wins over Real Betis and RCD Mallorca by identical 2-1 scorelines in their previous two matches.

Though they ultimately beat 10-man Celta comfortably, it wasn't a vintage performance by any stretch from Barcelona. The visitors had more shots (13 to 10), shots on target (five to four) and won more ground and aerial duels (60 to 43) than the hosts.

Consequently, it wasn't surprising to hear Xavi opine that his side still need to improve. He said after the match (as quoted by Barca Universal):

“We’ve had verticality and effectiveness, but we haven’t played a good game. We’ve been winning three games in a row but the sensations aren’t good. We have to play better, have more patience, better understand what the game demands.”

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona ❝We were effective.❞



— Xavi following Barça's 3-1 win over Celta ❝We were effective.❞ — Xavi following Barça's 3-1 win over Celta https://t.co/1YG3B1vVSi

The Spanish tactician added that the absence of some key players impacted their performance:

“We missed important players like Busquets, Piqué and Pedri. They are players who make a difference.”

Barcelona took a different approach to their game against Celta Vigo, deploying a 4-2-3-1 formation. While they struck twice in the first half through Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they also allowed plenty of opportunities for the visitors.

Xavi took off Ferran Torres in favor of Riqui Puig at half-time in a move to shift to the tried and tested 4-3-3 formation. That, as well as a red card to Celta's Jeison Murillo in the 58th minute, helped the Catalans exercise more control in the second half.

A third goal three minutes after the restart from Aubameyang effectively sealed the contest, though Iago Aspas got a consolation for the visitors two minutes later.

Barcelona close to ensuring second-place finish in La Liga after latest win

The win over Celta Vigo helped Barcelona maintain their place in the La Liga standings. They remain second with 72 points from 36 matches and are now seven points clear of third-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand.

It has been an incredible turnaround for the Blaugrana, who have picked up an impressive 55 points from 24 league matches under Xavi. They will now look to finish the season well, with their final two La Liga encounters pitting them against Getafe and Villarreal.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Barcelona defeat Celta Vigo in eventful game as hosts tighten grip on second place in La Liga trib.al/HxPGjN1 Barcelona defeat Celta Vigo in eventful game as hosts tighten grip on second place in La Liga trib.al/HxPGjN1

Edited by Diptanil Roy