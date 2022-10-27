"The most shameless person I've ever seen", "Ridiculous behavior" - Chelsea fans enraged by what Romelu Lukaku did in Inter Milan's 4-0 win against Viktoria Plzen

Chelsea fans have blasted on-loan forward Romelu Lukaku for his actions during Inter Milan's match against Viktoria Plzen.

The Nerazzurri beat Plzen 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 26). Lukaku made his return in the game after recovering from a hamstring injury that saw him miss 12 matches across all competitions.

The Belgian came on in the 83rd minute and found the back of the net just four minutes later. It was Inter's final goal of the night and helped seal their passage into the Champions League knockout stages.

While celebrating his goal, Lukaku kissed the Inter Milan badge on his jersey. This instantly prompted some reactions from fans of his parent club on Twitter. One fan tweeted:

"Lukaku kissing inter badge. This guy is so shameless 😭😭."

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc Lukaku kissing inter badge. This guy is so shameless Lukaku kissing inter badge. This guy is so shameless 😭😭 https://t.co/pfnNYqJhSE

Another wrote:

"Does he know he’s still has a contract with Chelsea? The most shameless person I’ve ever seen."

🏆 @CFCLamps_ @Vintage_Cfc Does he know he’s still has a contract with Chelsea? The most shameless person I’ve ever seen @Vintage_Cfc Does he know he’s still has a contract with Chelsea? The most shameless person I’ve ever seen

One Blues fan tweeted:

"The guy is out on loan and does this. Ridiculous behaviour."

CFCMikki @CFCMikki @Vintage_Cfc The guy is out on loan and does this. Ridiculous behaviour @Vintage_Cfc The guy is out on loan and does this. Ridiculous behaviour

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

Stijn Bogaerts @BogaertsStijn @Vintage_Cfc Chelsea didnt want him. Not the first time, not the second time. At least Inter loves him. @Vintage_Cfc Chelsea didnt want him. Not the first time, not the second time. At least Inter loves him.

Sua_nyansa @nanagee20 @Vintage_Cfc Bro that guy kisses every badge don’t mind him. @Vintage_Cfc Bro that guy kisses every badge don’t mind him.

Joan🤗💙 @Joann_ix @Vintage_Cfc He should not come back oo and I pray they out Chelsea and inter Knockouts... So he will cry @Vintage_Cfc He should not come back oo and I pray they out Chelsea and inter Knockouts... So he will cry

Morgan Leggett @YouBettaLeggett @Vintage_Cfc I forget he's a Chelsea player sometimes and those times are happier. @Vintage_Cfc I forget he's a Chelsea player sometimes and those times are happier.

GoldenBoy👑 @bigBryan_ @Vintage_Cfc Clearly doesn't know what he wants for his career at this point @Vintage_Cfc Clearly doesn't know what he wants for his career at this point

JEGS. @johnjegs @Vintage_Cfc I'd love a fully fit Chelsea to face inter & lukaku and put them well in their place. @Vintage_Cfc I'd love a fully fit Chelsea to face inter & lukaku and put them well in their place.

thedre.tweet♠ @Dondre____ @Vintage_Cfc Lol. He’s never a loyal player. He did it to Man U too @Vintage_Cfc Lol. He’s never a loyal player. He did it to Man U too

Lukaku is due to return to Chelsea next summer upon the end of his loan spell with Inter. Having scored 15 times in 44 matches across all competitions for the Blues last season, injuries have limited him to just four appearances this term. In those games, he has scored twice and laid out an assist.

How have Chelsea fared this season without Lukaku?

Chelsea didn't sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku immediately after letting him depart on loan to Inter Milan. They brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona close to the end of the summer transfer window to aid their goalscoring.

However, the Blues have been dependent on multiple players to contribute rather than on a single source. Raheem Sterling leads their scoring charts in all competitions with four goals, while Aubameyang, Jorginho and Kai Havertz have three apiece. Mason Mount and Reece James have found the net twice each.

Graham Potter's side have scored only 16 goals in 11 Premier League matches this term. It's the joint-lowest figure alongside Manchester United among the teams occupying the top eight positions in the standings at the moment.

They have also scored only eight times in five UEFA Champions League encounters. However, seven of those have come in their last three matches.

