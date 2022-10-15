“The sky’s the limit for him” – Kyle Walker lavishes praise on ‘unbelievable’ Chelsea star

Manchester City star Kyle Walker has waxed lyrical about his Chelsea counterpart Reece James, who is having another fine campaign.

Following a slow start, the 22-year-old gradually found his feet again and recently scored in his side's 3-0 Champions League win over AC Milan.

Walker, his England teammate, was all praise for James, calling him 'unbelievable'. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said (via A Stamford Bridge Too Far):

“Unbelievable. He is unbelievable. Just his personality and how he conducts himself around the place as well. The sky’s the limit for him. I think we can see what he has achieved so far in his career, and he is only young.”

Last season, James made a case for being one of the best right-backs in Europe's top leagues with five goals and nine assists from 26 appearances in the Premier League.

He's grown into an important figure at Chelsea, adding a new dimension to their attack with his creativity and attacking flair.

B/R Football @brfootball Reece James' knee injury is worse than originally expected and he could miss the World Cup for England, per multiple sources Reece James' knee injury is worse than originally expected and he could miss the World Cup for England, per multiple sources https://t.co/kWvns2sD0k

Him and Walker compete for the right-back spot in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad, but currently, both are injury doubts for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

James limped off with a niggle in the second half of Chelsea's 2-0 win over AC Milan earlier this week and is set to see a specialist this weekend.

Walker sustained a groin injury during the Manchester derby earlier this month and has underwent successful surgery, but could face a spell on the sidelines.

Chelsea hitting their stride under Graham Potter

Following a slow start to their 2022-23 campaign, Chelsea are starting to assert themselves of late, winning their last four games in all competitions while conceding just once.

During this run, the Blues also saw off reigning Serie A champions AC Milan in the Champions League group stages home and away by an aggregate of 5-0.

Summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in both games as he's showing signs of settling into life in London.

More notably, The Blues' defense has also improved, keeping a clean sheet in their last three games as the team finds its form under Graham Potter. They play Aston Villa at Villa Park in the league on Sunday.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes