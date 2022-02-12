“The strength of this Chelsea” – Ramires names 3 players with ‘great ability’ as vital to Blues’ success

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has named three players he believes are vital to the Blues' success.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Ramires had particular praise for three of the Premier League side's midfielders.

He said:

“The strength of this Chelsea, in my view, is the great ability to control their midfield, with Jorginho, Kovacic and Kante.”

Ramires knows the importance of having a midfield that can control games, having been a huge success during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian was an energetic box-to-box midfielder who starred for the Blues 159 times, scoring 17 times.

His words have emphasized the important influence Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante have on the Blues' style of play.

Jorginho and Kante were both in the running for the 2021 Balon d'Or following their impressive performances last season.

The Blues' dominant midfield has once again followed suit this term.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will be looking to the three midfielders to control proceedings when they face Palmeiras in the final of the Club World Cup on Saturday.

Is Declan Rice no longer a necessity for Chelsea?

West Ham's Declan Rice is a wanted man

Chelsea have long been linked with a move for West Ham United star Declan Rice.

The England international has been hugely impressive in recent years for the Hammers and his performances have seen him linked with top clubs including the Blues.

The 23-year-old is familiar with the Stamford Bridge outfit having spent his youth career in the side before joining West Ham in 2017.

During his time at the London Olympic Stadium he has scored six goals in 154 appearances.

His development from a trusty midfielder anchor to a dominant ball-carrying superstar has been hugely admirable.

However, with Ramires highlighting the talent Tuchel already possess in midfield, perhaps Rice is not a necessity for Thomas Tuchel's side.

West Ham are quoting £100 million for the services of the England international and Manchester United are hugely interested in the player.

Perhaps the Blues would be better off turning their attention to other key areas of the team.

The club are weighing up a move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, with Tuchel keen on bringing in a pacey winger to challenge his current forward line.

They also have a defensive dilemma with the futures of Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger all under intense speculation.

The west London side may have to look at defensive reinforcements ahead of pursuing West Ham's Rice this summer.

