"The most stupid rule in football" - Jamie O'Hara reacts to 'outrageous' decision against Spurs during Chelsea defeat

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O'Hara was unhappy with some of the decisions that went against his old club during their Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Spurs went down 1-0 to Chelsea at home, bowing out of the Carabao Cup after losing 3-0 on aggregate. Antonio Conte's side were unlucky to have seen two penalty decisions overturned while Harry Kane's goal was also chalked off.

Around the hour mark, Lucas Moura squared a loose ball to Kane, who was positioned ahead of Kepa with the Chelsea goalkeeper coming off his line. The Englishman only had Rudiger to beat and he did, firing the ball beyond the centre-back and into the top corner.

It looked like a legitimate goal but Kane was marginally offside in the build-up and following a VAR review, it was ruled out, much to Tottenham's frustration.

O'Hara also weighed in on the issue after the game, posting a scathing remark on his official Twitter handle, saying:

“This rule is absolutely outrageous, how on Earth is that offside?"

“I know the bloody rule but the rule is a joke and needs changing, Kepa dives in, loses it and we get punished, the most stupid rule in football,” he added.

The rant sparked a debate in the comments section, with some fans agreeing with the 35-year-old while others stating the rule had been in place forever.

Even if the goal was allowed to stand, it would've just been a consolation for Spurs, who were tactically inferior to Chelsea in both legs.

Tottenham will now turn their attention back to the Premier League with an exciting North London derby against Arsenal at home coming up on Sunday.

Tottenham delivered reality check by Chelsea

Conte's hopes of winning a silverware with Tottenham were squished following a 3-0 aggregate loss at the hands of his former club Chelsea. With Spurs also eliminated from the Europa Conference League for being unable to play their final group match against Rennes, things have become much harder for him.

However, their results in the league have improved lately, going eight games unbeaten since the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United. It has seen them climb up to fifth in the league table, while also making light work of Morecambe in a 3-1 win in their first FA Cup match of the season.

But their performance here showed how much the side still lacks in terms of competing against the top shouts.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava