“The Super Cup is made for Real Madrid and Barcelona” - Osasuna star hits out at authorities after defeat to Xavi and Co.

Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera has taken a dig at the Spanish Super Cup for seemingly favouring Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Herrera said so after Osasuna lost 2-0 to Xavi's side in the second Super Cup semifinal in Riyadh on Thursday (January 11). A Robert Lewandowski 59th-minute strike set Barca on their way before Lamine Yamal confirmed the result in the third minute of stoppage time, becoming the youngest scorer in Super Cup history.

However, the Osasuna custodian and many of his teammates was aggrieved that many 50-50 calls didn't go the way of his team. One of them was a perceived foul by Andreas Christensen on Jose Arnaiz in the lead-up to Lewandowski's opener, but VAR didn't overturn the goal.

Herrera said (as per SPORT via Madrid Universal):

“The Super Cup is made for Madrid and Barca to play. Anyone who doesn’t watch it doesn’t watch much football. I don’t agree with it, but it’s normal that they (the Saudi public) want to see these two teams, and that’s why they pay them more.”

Barca now take on their El-Clasico rivals Real Madrid - who beat Atletico Madrid 5-3 the previous day in the other semifinal - in a rematch of last year's title clash on Sunday (January 14).

The Blaugrana won 3-1 last year and will hope for a repeat of the same result, but a year earlier, they lost 3-2 to Los Blancos in extra time.

"We will try to dominate them" - Barcelona boss ahead of marquee Real Madrid clash

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez is bullish about his team's chances of beating Real Madrid on Sunday and retain their Spanish Super Cup title.

Xavi's side have lost their last two clashes to their El Clasico rivals, including a 3-1 La Liga defeat at home this season. Nevertheless, in a pre-game press conference ahead of the Madrid game, the Spaniard said that his team can beat the La Liga leaders (as per ESPN):

"Our methodology, our way of playing, the team we have and the way we compete against Madrid. The example to follow is last year's final, when we won 3-1. We were much better. And despite losing to Madrid in La Liga this season, we also played well until the 60th minute. We feel we could have got more from the game.

"We have to take the ball from Madrid, and our DNA must shine through more than ever. Madrid are in better form than last year, but we will try to dominate them and play toe-to-toe. It's the ideal setting and moment for us to show our best football. We are up for it."

Barcelona, the reigning La Liga champions, are third in the title race, seven points behind the leading pair of Real Madrid and Girona (48 points each) after 19 games.