"The Super League was created to avoid these situations" - Barcelona director slams PSG for not following 'financial rules'

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has blasted PSG over their relentless spending in the transfer market. The Parisians were heavily involved once again this summer, luring a number of big-name superstars to the Parc des Princes.

Alemany hit out at the French giants, who are backed by external funds from the Qatari Sports Investements (QSI). He also slammed UEFA for failing to establish uniform Fair Play Rules to allow clubs to compete on equal footing.

Mateu Alemany: "PSG can get their petroleum chequebook and sign whoever they want. We can't do that. That's a problem, we are asked to compete with teams who have no restrictions, not even with UEFA. The Super League was created to have a balance, and avoid these situations."

“PSG can get their petroleum checkbook and sign whoever they want," the Barcelona director was quoted as saying in an interview with Spanish outlet Sport.

"We can’t do that. That’s a problem, we are asked to compete with teams who have no restrictions, not even with UEFA," he added.

Mateu Alemany brought the proposed European Super League project back into the picture, noting that the project was created to solve these problems.

"The Super League was created to have a balance and avoid these situations. Going against a proven style is always going to go badly. Changing the club’s vision and culture would be absurd. I can adapt to some things and control the market," the Spaniard continued.

Unlike in recent years, Barcelona have resorted to counting on home-grown talent of late, as they aim to bring back the good old days. Alemany stressed that he wouldn't go against the club's culture, which brought them tremendous success in the last decade.

GOAL @goal PSG’s summer signings:

☑️ Hakimi - €60m

☑️ Wijnaldum - Free

☑️ Ramos - Free

☑️ Donnarumma - Free

☑️ Messi - Free



The best transfer window ever? 🔥 PSG’s summer signings:☑️ Hakimi - €60m☑️ Wijnaldum - Free☑️ Ramos - Free☑️ Donnarumma - Free☑️ Messi - FreeThe best transfer window ever? 🔥 https://t.co/5Mwpz8XL2z

The Barcelona director also commented on the appointment of Xavi Hernandez as the club's manager, expressing his happiness after doing a very 'hard job'.

He said:

"The hardest part about my job is choosing a manager. If it’s already hard in some clubs, it’s even harder at Barcelona. That’s why I’m so happy right now."

PSG signed several big-name superstars this summer

Barcelona looking to bounce back under Xavi

Barcelona's decline over the last couple of years has been quite obvious. The club took a massive step in their rejuvenation mission by dismissing Ronald Koeman recently and replacing him with Xavi.

The Blaugrana are expected to return to their roots under their midfield legend and there's a huge level of excitement in the Catalan capital right now. Xavi will oversee his first match in charge of the club as they welcome local rivals Espanyol to the Camp Nou for a Liga clash.

It remains to be seen if the tactician can mark his debut with a victory in the Catalan derby.

Edited by Parimal