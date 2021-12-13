“The team to beat” – David James picks his favorites to win ‘tough’ Premier League season

David James has labeled Chelsea as the team to beat in the Premier League this season.

Speaking after an exciting weekend of Premier League football, the former England goalkeeper said:

“I’m just so glad Chelsea won today because my argument is that anyone, and I’m sure a lot of people have said it, but anyone who beats Chelsea essentially can consider themselves Premier League winners.”

James added that the Premier League's top three are very close to each other.

“I’ve actually tipped them not to be top of the table come Christmas based on the games they’re got coming up. Man City and Liverpool’s fixtures are a lot more comfortable. But everyone has struggled to a point. Last weekend there were tight wins [for Liverpool and Manchester City]. It’s a tough season but I think Chelsea are the team to beat.”

Premier League champions Manchester City are back at the top of the standings

Manchester City are back at the top of the Premier League table after Chelsea failed to beat West Ham in the first week of December. The Citizens failed to sign a forward in the summer transfer market but that has not affected their Premier League campaign.

Pep Guardiola has introduced a new system which has seen Manchester City thrive in front of goal this season. If Guardiola manages to win his fourth Premier League trophy come the end of the campaign, he will overtake Jose Mourinho's record in England.

It will make the Spaniard the second-most successful league manager in England, only behind Sir Alex Ferguson.

Liverpool are back to their best this season

Liverpool suffered a poor 2020-21 season due to injuries to key players in the squad. However, with the return of Virgil van Dijk, the Reds have been transformed into a winning machine.

They have been incredible in both the Premier League and the Champions League and will be vying to win one if not both next summer. Liverpool are currently ranked second in the Premier League standings.

Chelsea are faltering away after a pacey start in the Premier League this season

European champions Chelsea started the season on a bright note. Thomas Tuchel utilized his squad's depth very well to keep the Blues at the top of the table in the earlier months of this season.

However, a plethora of injuries have derailed Chelsea's hunt for Premier League glory a little this season. Chelsea had the chance to take a five-point lead at the top but now stand two points behind Manchester City.

