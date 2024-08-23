"The team is broken beyond repair", "Awful game" - Chelsea fans unhappy with team performance despite 2-0 win over Servette

Chelsea fans are not pleased with the team's performance in their 2-0 win over Servette at the UEFA Conference League qualifiers on August 22. It might seem like a good win on paper, but the Blues notably struggled against their Swiss opponents for periods of the game.

In the first half, Servette had more shots at goal (10) than Chelsea (4), who had more of the possession (58%). In the second half, the Blues sat up, though, putting six shots on target, compared to Servette's four.

Chelsea opened the scoring through Christopher Nkunku from the penalty spot, with 50 minutes on the clock. In the 76th minute, Noni Madueke sealed the win with a power shot into the roof of the net.

Trending

However, Servette regularly threatened, even hitting the bar once in the second half. They were not clinical enough to score a goal, though, as the Blues won the game. However, the Stamford Bridge faithful expected more, and they were not pleased, as they took to social media with posts like these:

"90 minutes for Mudryk today confirms he’s a cup player and we won’t be seeing him against Wolves 🤞🏼" , another said.

"Nkunku blowing balloons and celebrating a goal against... Servette," a third added.

"Chelsea struggling against Servette shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. The team is broken beyond repair. 😭😭🤣🤣," a fan mocked.

"We are lucky we are against a side that’s 5th in the Swiss league…," one fan noted.

"Without penalties we are nothing guys. Up the game," another added.

Others added:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reveals Cole Palmer fitness situation

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has provided an update about Cole Palmer's fitness. While he did not start against Servette, Palmer came on as a substitute. After the game, the 22-year-old was seen holding his hamstring.

This has led to concerns around his availability, following a season that saw Palmer score 22 goals and provide 11 assists in 33 Premier League games. However, Enzo Maresca has looked to relieve fears that he might be injured, saying after the game (via football.london):

"Cole, he felt something but he looks fine. They have already checked him. He looks fine, he is okay. Hopefully there is no problem and he can be involved in Sunday's game."

The Blues will certainly be hoping that Palmer does not spend too much time at the doctor's office. They are contending for a number of trophies this season, and they will hope to have one of their best players available and fit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback