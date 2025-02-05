"The team is so happy, now we’re going to keep working hard to stay there" - Moises Caicedo details Chelsea's target for 2024/25 campaign

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has spoken about his side's goals for the remainder of the 2024/25 season after their dramatic win over West Ham United. The Blues rallied from behind to defeat their fellow London side 2-1 on February 3 and climb up to fourth in the league standings.

The most expensive player in Premier League history (£115 million), Caicedo, was named Man of the Match after another typically excellent showing against the Hammers. The 23-year-old spoke afterwards about the importance of the win and how the side hopes to push on from there. He said (via Goal):

"It was really important to get back into the top four. We are in the fourth position and we are happy. We want to keep working hard to keep ourselves up there, that’s it. We always get more confidence when we win a game, it’s very important for us to get the confidence higher. The team is so happy, now we’re going to keep working hard to stay there."

Chelsea have struggled badly since the turn of the year, recording one win in seven games prior to facing the Hammers. They fell to sixth in the standings after reaching as high as second in the back end of 2024.

The Blues appear keen to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season going by Caicedo's comments despite multiple attempts by coach Enzo Maresca to downplay the importance. They have failed to qualify for each of the last two editions of the competition. They missed out on Europe altogether after a dismal 2022-23 season when they finished 12th.

Chelsea are in fourth place in the Premier League with 43 points from 24 games, four points adrift of Nottingham Forest in third. They have a two-point gap over Manchester City and Newcastle United, who are their closest competitors for a top-four finish.

Chelsea outline plan for talented midfielder - Reports

Chelsea have laid out their plans for young midfielder Andrey Santos ahead of the summer, as per journalist Ben Jacobs. The Brazil international is enjoying an excellent spell on loan at Strasbourg, where he has been one of the best players.

Andrey Santos has excelled in France, scoring seven times from midfield in 19 league appearances for his side. The Blues have made it clear that they intend for him to return to his parent club once his loan deal ends at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Santos has been attracting interest with his impressive displays in the French top flight, with Bayern Munich, in particular, keenly watching him. The 20-year-old is rated very highly by the Blues, who are pleased with his development and want him to feature in the 2025-26 season.

