Chelsea unwilling to part ways with 20-year-old star in the summer despite interest from Bundesliga giants: Reports

Chelsea have made it clear that they are unwilling to part ways with rising star Andrey Santos in the summer amid interest from Bayern Munich, as per reports. The 20-year-old midfielder has excelled on loan at the Blues' sister club Strasbourg, where he has played since January 2024.

Chelsea have made their intentions clear with regards to the future of the young midfielder, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. They are willing to resist any attempts from Bayern Munich to sign the Brazil international, as they plan on integrating him into their squad next season.

Andrey Santos has distinguished himself as one of the best young midfielders in Europe this season with his sterling displays for Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The former Vasco Da Gama man has appeared 19 times in the French league, scoring seven goals and providing an assist for his side. He has been deployed in multiple midfield roles by manager Liam Rosenior as he combines excellent defensive abilities with a keen eye for goal.

Chelsea signed Santos from Vasco Da Gama in January 2023, and the youngster has spent time on loan at the Brazilian club, Nottingham Forest, and Strasbourg. He was with the Blues squad for pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino and also spent some time training with the squad under Enzo Maresca last summer.

Chelsea considered recalling Santos from his excellent loan spell in France but opted against it, instead signing teenage Frenchman Mathis Amougou. They intend for the latter to provide cover in midfield for the remainder of the campaign before replacing Santos at Strasbourg next season.

Chelsea announce signing of Ligue 1 youngster

Chelsea have announced the signing of teenage midfielder Mathis Amougou from Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne permanently. The Blues completed the transfer of the 19-year-old on transfer deadline day to provide midfield cover.

Amougou has joined Enzo Maresca's side on an eight-year contract, which will see him remain at the club until 2033. The teenager will join the first team to prosecute the second half of the 2024-25 season before proceeding to Strasbourg on loan in the summer.

Mathis Amougou made 17 appearances for Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 this season, impressing with his technical skills in midfield. He will provide cover for the trio of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Romeo Lavia in midfield in the domestic competitions and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

