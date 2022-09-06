"The team Leo is on will always be a candidate" - Sergio Aguero says Barcelona legend Lionel Messi can spearhead PSG to UEFA Champions League glory this season

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has backed the Lionel Messi-led Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to be among the favorites for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) title.

PSG have been drawn alongside Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa in this season's UCL group stage. They will begin their campaign against the Serie A giants on Tuesday, September 6.

Aguero believes any team with Lionel Messi would be among the favorites to win the UCL. He further claimed that his former Argentina teammate is seemingly 'back to his best'. Aguero feels that with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar alongside Messi, PSG can challenge for the trophy.

"The team Leo is on will always be a candidate. He looks like he’s back to his best and Leo has that winning mentality that he needs in any team with an aspiration to achieve everything.

"We know the competitive spirit of him. And even more so if he is with great players like [Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar. And PSG have already gained a lot of experience in Europe," Aguero told Stake ahead of the UCL.

Notably, PSG were eliminated from the Round of 16 of the 2021/22 UCL season, going down to eventual champions Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi has started the new season in fine fashion for PSG

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has shaken off the disappointment of last season and started the new campaign in fine fashion. He has scored three and assisted six goals in Ligue 1 so far and looks sharper than last season, which was his first year in France.

Neymar and Mbappe have been performing brilliantly as well. The Brazilian has netted seven times in the league, on top of providing six assists, whereas the latter has scored seven times as well.

The trio's form has also been reflected in PSG's results, who are leading the league table with 16 points in six matches. New manager Christophe Galtier will be buoyed by the form of his three top attackers to try and win the elusive UCL title for the French giants.

