"The team is poor, so it doesn’t matter what I did" - Manchester United superstar rips into teammates for underwhelming 2021-22 campaign

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has launched an attack on his Red Devils teammates after the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Old Trafford outfit brought an end to their 2021-22 campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Ralf Rangnick's side failed to find a breakthrough, while Wilfried Zaha scored the winner for the hosts.

The loss, however, did not prove to be costly for Manchester United as Brighton & Hove Albion beat West Ham United 3-1 at home. The Hammers' defeat at the Amex Stadium saw the Red Devils remain sixth in the points table.

Manchester United have thus secured UEFA Europa League football for next season. Nevertheless, it has been an underwhelming season for the English giants, who failed to impress in any of the competitions they took part in.

Reflecting on the campaign, De Gea explained that he worked hard to help the Red Devils. However, the Spain international suggested that his teammates let him down this term and also termed the squad 'poor'. He told MUTV [via UtdDistrict on Twitter]:

“I’ve been working hard, to be honest, in the summer, to get here and show my level and help the team. I think I did well but this is a poor team. The team is poor, so it doesn’t matter what I did.”

De Gea will be hopeful that Erik ten Hag's arrival will mark the beginning of a new era for the Old Trafford outfit. The Dutch tactician will replace Rangnick ahead of the 2022-23 season.

David de Gea was a bright spot for Manchester United in 2021-22

The Red Devils will be hopeful of returning to their best under Erik ten Hag next season. Meanwhile, David de Gea's performances are one of the few positives they can take from the 2021-22 campaign.

De Gea made 46 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United. The goalkeeper kept 10 clean sheets during the process and played a key role in the club finishing sixth in the table.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ De Gea: "The best thing that happened today is the season has finished." [ @ShamoonHafez De Gea: "The best thing that happened today is the season has finished." [@ShamoonHafez]

It is telling that the 31-year-old feels he has been let down by his teammates this season. Despite his frustrations, he is expected to remain the club's first-choice goalkeeper next term.

Backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson could be on his way out of Old Trafford this season as he seeks regular action. Newcastle United are said to be on the verge of completing the 25-year-old's signing.

