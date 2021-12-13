"The team will play better"- Mauricio Pochettino hopeful PSG will improve after crucial 2-0 win against Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino was pleased with their 2-0 win over AS Monaco but hopes his side will continue to improve in the coming games.

Pochettino was happy with PSG's professional performance against AS Monaco. The 49-year-old manager was pleased to return to winning ways in the league. Speaking after their game against the Monegasques, Mauricio Pochettino said:

"I think it was very important to finish in a very good way. Winning and getting the three points was important for us. Overall, I am happy as the performance was very professional and we won 2-0."

Mauricio Pochettino also appreciated the importance of fans in the stadium. PSG were without their ultras after they let off flares in their most recent league game. However, the former is confident of further improvements in the performances once the squad starts gelling amongst one another. The PSG manager added:

It's always important to play in front of your fans and to create a good atmosphere. Today, we missed the Virage Auteuil and the situation was little bit strange, but all of the fans are important in the stadium. We hope that next time we play, the stadium will be full with our fans. It's important to perform well and to be consistent. I think that with time, as they get to know each other better and create links between them, the team will play better."

PSG secured a routine 2-0 win over rivals AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes. Two goals from Kylian Mbappe secured all three points for the Parisian giants.

PSG secured their first win in three games in Ligue 1. Mauricio Pochettino's side had dropped points against OGC Nice and Lens in their previous two league matches.

PSG are cruising towards the Ligue 1 title

Despite being unconvincing in their performances at times, PSG are still cruising towards yet another Ligue 1 title. As things stand, the Parisian giants have picked up 45 points from their 18 league matches.

PSG are well clear at the top of the Ligue 1 charts. Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently 13 points clear of second-placed Olympique Marseille.

It is worth noting that PSG did not win the Ligue 1 title last season. The team from the French capital fell a point short of eventual winner Lille and will be looking to rectify the situation this season.

The Parisian giants have also qualified for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League after finishing second in their group.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee