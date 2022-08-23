"The thing is clear" – Ex-PSG star claims Kylian Mbappe 'didn’t ask' club to sell Neymar, contrary to reports

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Jerome Rothen has said that forward Kylian Mbappe didn't ask the Parisians to offload superstar Neymar in the ongoing transfer window.

Mbappe penned a three-year deal at the Parc des Princes earlier this summer. He made waves after returning to action in his team's 5-2 win over Montpellier on August 14. He had an altercation with Neymar for being snubbed from taking a penalty, which the Brazilian scored. Interestingly, Mbappe had missed a penalty in that game.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier tried to calm things down by insisting the penalty order was respected. However, the Brazilian added fuel to the fire by liking controversial tweets involving Mbappe after the contest.

In the aftermath of the victory, investigative journalist Romain Molina (via But! Football Club) reported that the 23-year-old attacker has asked the club hierarchy to facilitate a summer move for Neymar.

Speaking on RMC (via But! Football Club), Rothen shared his thoughts about the brewing rift between the two forwards. He said:

"Kylian didn't ask for anything. The thing is clear, and it's not me who says it; it came out; it's like that. Anyway, knowing Kylian a little more, he would never have allowed."

He continued:

"I'm going to say Kylian Mbappe because afterwards we're going to say that I call him Kyky. And I'm not going on vacation with him. Under no circumstances did he, professional as he is, ask for the departure of so and so."

Both Mbappe and Neymar have relished a productive start to the 2022-23 season. While the Frenchman has scored four goals in two games, Neymar has registered seven goals and six assists in four appearances across competitions.

After a dominating 7-1 win over Lille last weekend, Galtier's side will lock horns with Monaco at home on August 28.

PSG's Lionel Messi picks side after row involving Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

According to Goal, PSG superstar Lionel Messi has opted to support his former Barcelona teammate Neymar in his ongoing feud with Kylian Mbappe due to the aforementioned penalty incident.

Messi, who has registered six goal contributions for the Parisians this season, has been friends with the Brazilian since their time in north-east Spain. The pair played over 160 games together for the Blaugrana, lifting eight trophies between 2013 and 2017.

Meanwhile, veteran centre-back Sergio Ramos is also in the 30-year-old's camp as tensions rise in the squad.

