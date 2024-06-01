“The only time I didn’t do that, I lost the final” - Mourinho on who among Courtois and Lunin would he pick for Real Madrid vs Dortmund

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho shared his opinion on whom he would choose between goalkeepers Andriy Lunin and Thibaut Courtois for the UEFA Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (June 1) at the Wembley. The Portuguese manager managed Los Blancos for three seasons, between 2010 and 2013.

Courtois has had an injury-riddled season after rupturing the cruciate ligament in his left knee in August and sustaining a meniscus injury in March. The Madrid shot-stopper was absent for most of the season, making only four La Liga appearances, keeping clean sheets in all of them.

During Courtois' absence, Lunin deputised brilliantly, largely contributing to Los Blancos reaching the Champions League final, especially in the 4-3 shootout win over holders Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

With the 32-year-old Belgian returning from injury and Lunin having a great season overall, the question of who would make it to the starting XI of the Champions League final surfaced. When Mourinho was asked the same, the Portuguese manager said that he would pick the 'best', without taking a name.

"Courtois or Lunin? Who do I pick? The best. The only time I didn’t do that, I lost the final."

Thibaut Courtois, who joined Real Madrid in 2018 is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has kept 95 clean sheets in 234 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Andriy Lunin also arrived in 2018 and has had loan spells at Leganes, Real Valladolid and Oviedo. The first Ukrainian to play for the La Liga giants, he has kept 16 clean sheets in 48 appearances across competitions for them.

Thibaut Courtois starts for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League final

Earlier, when boss Carlo Ancelotti was asked on which goalkeeper he would pick, he said (as quoted by The Athletic):

"It’s very difficult because both deserve to play in the final: Lunin because he has had a great season and Courtois because he has come back from injury. I will wait until the last day to decide."

“Lunin now has a fever but he’ll be ready for Saturday. But the best goalkeeper in the world is also coming. I love the debate and if I tell you who plays, the debate is over,” added the Los Blancos boss.

If Borussia Dortmund win, it will be their first Champions League title in 27 years, second overall, while for Los Blancos, it will be a record-extending 15th.