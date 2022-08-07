"The top 6 will be the same as last time, with one big exception" - Harry Redknapp makes bold Premier League title prediction 

Former English manager Harry Redknapp believes the 2022-23 Premier League's top six could be identical to the 2021-22 season but with Liverpool at the top. Manchester City won the league last season, with the Reds finishing second by just one point.

The Cityzens have signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £85.5 million this summer. The Norwegian striker scored 86 goals in 89 games for the Bundesliga giants. Meanwhile, the Reds have signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a club-record £85 million. The Uruguayan scored 34 goals in 41 games last season.

While Redknapp praised both signings, he believes the Reds could pip City for the title this season. In his column for The Sun, he wrote:

"In my book, the top six will be the same as last time, with one big exception — I can see Liverpool pipping Manchester City to the title. City have certainly got the real deal in Erling Haaland, who’s got pace, power, strength and is a great finisher. He’s going to take some stopping, and there were times last season when they did lack a goalscorer."

He added:

"But Liverpool have a decent boy as well in Darwin Nunez; Luis Diaz is a top player, and Salah has signed a new deal. There was only a point between these two last season, and I can see it being just as close. But as someone who likes a bet, I have to say Liverpool are the best value."

Last season, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United finished were the Premier League top six.

Liverpool drop points on opening day of Premier League

If Harry Redknapp's prediction is to come true, Liverpool have work to do to win their second Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's men dropped points on the opening weekend of the season in a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (August 6).

A brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic was cancelled out by subsitute Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

While it was the first game of the season, considering that last season's title race was decided by one point, the Reds cannot afford to drop too many points. Manchester City will begin their title defence against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, (August 7).

