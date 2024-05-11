"The tractor is back" - Enzo Fernandez pokes fun at Chelsea star as he returns from injury

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has reacted to the return of club captain Reece James ahead of the Blues' Premier League game away to Nottingham Forest.

Recall that James has been out of action since late December last year after undergoing surgery on his hamstring. The player has endured a difficult 2023-24 football campaign that has limited him to just 451 minutes of football action this season.

However, following a recent post on Instagram, Blues teammate, Fernandez has hinted that the 24-year-old right-back could be in action for Chelsea when they face Forest later today.

James returned to first-team training early this week as confirmed via the club's official website, after being out of action for up to five months.

Meanwhile, Fernandez made a slight joke of the right-back's return, as he said:

"The tractor is back".

Chelsea manager drops hint about Reece James' availability for Premier League clash

The Blues will be hoping to keep up their momentum in the league as they make a case for European football next season.

Chelsea, who currently have three games left to play, could clinch either a Europa League or Conference League spot if they manage to win all their remaining matches.

Following a resounding 5:0 demolition of West Ham United last weekend, Mauricio Pochettino's team would be hoping carry that momentum when they face Nottingham Forest later today.

The Blues could also have the luxury of fielding their captain, James, who has returned to first-team training following a hamstring surgery in December last year.

When asked about the chances of James playing against Nottingham Forest, Pochettino responded by saying:

"We need to see but maybe he can be available to be in the squad. The most important thing is he will be there with us and having your captain is a massive boost for any team. We have an amazing relationship and he is an amazing player."

He continued:

"It’s not always easy when you come from a long time injured, and the most important thing is he can be available and part of the squad. Then if he can play five, 10, 15 or 20 minutes, or half-an-hour, it would be amazing."