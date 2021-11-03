"The transfer will take place in 2022" - Toni Kroos' agent provides startling update on Erling Haaland’s transfer

Signing Erling Haaland could cost the interested club between €250 and 300 million, taking all variables into account, according to Toni Kroos' agent Volker Struth. The agent, among others, represents Timo Werner and pointed out the astronomical figure in Wednesday's edition of the Sport Bild.

Here's what he said:

"I believe the transfer will take place in 2022. Haaland has a release clause. The full package with salary for five years and the agent fee will probably be in the region of 250 to 300 million Euros."

The biggest transfer fee so far in world football is the €222 million that Paris Saint-Germain paid for Barcelona's Neymar in 2017.

Erling Haaland is currently injured and expected to return sometime in 2022. He arrived at Signal Iduna Park in 2020 from FC Red Bull Salzburg.

Haaland is currently being followed by several European clubs. However, Struth ruled out a possible move within Germany to bitter rivals Bayern Munich because of the astounding amount in question. He added:

"Even if Bayern Munich had the money they wouldn't do it. All hell would break loose if a player in Germany earned 50 million. He will not only decide based on the money. Ten percent more or less won't guide him."

Erling Haaland is currently tailed by Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Chelsea

The Norwegian forward has a contract with BvB until 2024. Haaland has netted 68 goals in 67 appearances, including 13 goals in the Champions League. However, he is expected to leave the club next summer with Real Madrid being a potential destination.

Real Madrid have also been tailing Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman keen on leaving PSG. A move to Los Blancos didn't materialize this summer but reports suggest Real Madrid are willing to sell Eden Hazard to make way for Mbappe.

Should the Frenchman choose to sign a contract extension, Real Madrid will put all their eggs in one basket to sign Haaland. Manchester City, too, are looking for a seasoned striker. They failed to sign Harry Kane this summer and have been linked with Erling Haaland ever since.

Chelsea are a part of the mix as well. However, the Blues have cooled their interest in the Norwegian forward after re-signing Romelu Lukaku. Thomas Tuchel, however, has managed to keep his transfer plans under wraps. This means that a possible link-up between Lukaku and Haaland isn't off the table yet.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar