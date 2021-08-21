"The truth is I'm disappointed in him" - Ronald Koeman slams Barcelona player who wants more than €100k/week pay rise

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has been disappointed by Ilaix Moriba's demands of wanting more than €100,000 per week pay rise.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of Barcelona's away game against Athletic Bilbao, Koeman expressed his disappointment at an 18-year-old player chasing money. Koeman instead wants him to develop his game at one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The Barcelona manager said in this regard:

"Ilaix? I spoke with Ilaix Moriba 2 or 3 weeks ago, more as a person than as a coach. His situation is horrible because he's only 18 years old, he is the future of the club and I know that the club love him. My advice is that money is not the most important thing. The truth is that I'm disappointed in him (Moriba) and his agents. I believe more in football than in money."

Ilaix Moriba has entered the final year of his Barcelona contract and has shown no signs of penning a new deal to remain at the Nou Camp as he wants upwards of €100,000 per week.

Barcelona are not prepared to pay such hefty wages to an unproven 18-year-old, who has made just 18 first-team appearances for the club. The Catalan giants are facing a financial crisis at the moment, with president Joan Laporta admitting that the debts have surpassed the €1 billion mark.

RB Leipzig interested in signing Ilaix Moriba after Barcelona decide not to play him

Ilaix Moriba has a straightforward choice, either to sign a new deal or sit out of all Barcelona and Barcelona B games for the rest of the season.

However, according to the aforementioned source, German side RB Leipzig are interested in signing the midfielder this summer as Moriba prepares to leave the Nou Camp.

According to Spanish publication MARCA, negotiations between RB Leipzig and Barcelona are underway, with the Blaugrana seemingly asking for a fee of around €15 million for Moriba.

With Moriba set to leave Barcelona in the near future, the club can finally end this contract saga which has lasted all summer. They can now focus on selling other fringe players like Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic in order to balance their books.

