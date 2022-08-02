"The two most feasible options for Cristiano Ronaldo" - Manu Sainz names 2 clubs who could still sign the Manchester United superstar

Diario AS and El Chiringuito journalist Manu Sainz has claimed that Atletico Madrid and Napoli are two possible destinations for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the ongoing transfer window.

Ronaldo, who is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, is desperate to leave Manchester United after the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions last season.

The 37-year-old, who missed the Red Devils' pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia last month, recently featured in a friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on July 31.

Writing for Diario AS, Sainz opined on the developing transfer saga involving the Portuguese superstar. He said:

"The two most feasible options for Cristiano Ronaldo to abandon the discipline of Manchester United at this time seem to be Atletico, despite the insistence of president Enrique Cerezo in denying such interest, and Napoli, who dreams of signing Cristiano to turn him into a new icon of the Neapolitan hobby."

He continued:

"Atletico need to make several sales and fit numbers to be able to face the signing of Cristiano, the great desired by [Diego] Simeone, while the Italian team hopes that Cristiano ends up opting to play at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. It remains to be seen if between now and the close of the market another suitor may appear who meets the expectations of the Portuguese star."

Utd District @UtdDistrict Cristiano Ronaldo's response to a post on Instagram displaying the Atletico Madrid fans' "CR7 NOT WELCOME" banner: Cristiano Ronaldo's response to a post on Instagram displaying the Atletico Madrid fans' "CR7 NOT WELCOME" banner: https://t.co/9FbuLB20XF

He added:

"There is less than a week left for Manchester United to debut in the 2022-23 Premier and time is running against Cristiano's wishes. It would be something unprecedented in his long career for Cristiano to start the season with one club and continue it with another, but it is the possibility that he gains strength as August 7 approaches."

After returning to his old club in 2021, Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions last season. However, the Red Devils went trophyless, finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo willing to take pay cut to force his way out of Manchester United

According to Ben Jacobs (via Daily Star), Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, has informed potential suitors that his client is willing to take a 30% pay cut on his reported £485,000 weekly salary.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has recently been linked with La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid, as per The Times. He was also rumoured with permanent moves to heavyweight clubs like Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

