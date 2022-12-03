"The ultimate GOAT" - Amit Sadh admires Lionel Messi but says Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest of all time

Popular Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has revealed that, for him, Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of all time, even over Lionel Messi. The Guddu Rangeela actor has had a busy filming schedule, which has kept him from joining the live FIFA World Cup games in Qatar.

However, he sat down with Bombay Times to discuss the legendary duo, hoping to see them in the finals of the World Cup:

“I have an affinity towards certain players and I want their countries to do well. I loved watching the duo Maradona-Batistuta in the 1994 World Cup and I remain a big fan of the pair and will always be."

He added:

"I like Messi, but I also admire Ronaldo, so I want both Argentina and Portugal to do well. Both legends are meeting the massive expectations of their fans in the WC."

He continued, revealing that he would be betting on Ronaldo over Lionel while terming the former the 'ultimate GOAT':

"The last few games have been terrific. It’s probably the last time we are going to see the two of them in a WC, so I’m praying for a Portugal vs Argentina final. My money’s on Ronaldo and Portugal. His hard work, grit and determination has made him in my eyes, the ultimate GOAT. He’s also a great human being."

Reece James picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

The Chelsea defender took to Twitter to respond in a Q&A session with his fans, and he was asked about his pick between the legendary footballing duo. Like Sadh, Reece James also went for Ronaldo.

This has added more fuel to the controversial debate that has stoked football since the two legends emerged.

Notably, Chelsea tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, but the Portuguese forward eventually remained at Manchester United.

However, a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan saw Ronaldo part ways with the Red Devils, making him a free agent at the FIFA World Cup.

It is uncertain where the Portugal international will go next. He has been linked with Stamford Bridge since their interest in his services last summer (via Football365).

Messi also faces similar discussions about his future, as the Argentine captain will be out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain in the coming summer.

Where both players will spend their final years of football is currently unknown. However, with the January transfer window just around the corner, it will all be revealed in due time.

