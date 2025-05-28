The Ultimate UEFA Champions League Final Fan Park by Heineken 0.0

Any plans for 31st May? If you have somewhere to be, make sure it is at the JW Marriot in Juhu because Heineken is bringing an experience like no other for the 2024/25 Champions League final!

We are talking about an event that promises to leave the football fan in you fully satisfied, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan battle for European club football’s biggest prize.

Do you enjoy the banter and the love for the game that brings people together during UEFA Champions League match nights? Well, think of this event as the complete offline experience of the same. The drama, the fun and the chaos - truly unfiltered and raw!

Champions League final Fan Park brought to you by Heineken!

The Ultimate UEFA Champions League Final Fan Park by Heineken will have something for everyone signing up for this limited access, one-of-a-kind experience in Mumbai. We are talking about football-themed games, spot quizzes to rate your knowledge of the beautiful game, foosball tables and more. And of course, no party ever kicks off without the right tunes - live DJ will also add hype to the night.

There will be plenty of opportunities for fans to win official merchandise and prizes to take home from what promises to be a memorable fan park experience. The event starts at 10 PM on Saturday (May 31st). Register now to ensure you don’t miss out on the limited seats available!

Tentative Schedule

Gates open at 10:30 PM

Kick-off at 12:30 AM

Come, celebrate responsibly with Heineken 0.0!

