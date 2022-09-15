"The most unlikeable player on the pitch" "So incredibly frustrating" - PSG attacker gets ripped apart for being a 'selfish prick' despite 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe was ripped apart by fans despite getting on the scoresheet for his team's 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14.

Tjaronn Chery gave Maccabi Haifa the lead in the 24th minute of the game with a delightful finish from a sublime cross.

However, the lead was soon lost as Lionel Messi equalized for the Parisians from Mbappe's deflected cross.

Messi then turned provider as he played through Mbappe with a defense-splitting through ball. The France international made no mistake in finding the back of the net with a first-time finish at the 69-minute mark.

Neymar Jr. put the finishing touches on a come-from-behind victory as the Brazilian scored in style from Marco Verratti's lofted ball.

While Mbappe was on the scoresheet, fans were not happy with his performance. Many believed the Frenchman opted to shoot on multiple occasions rather than passing it on to a teammate in a better position.

Many also pointed out that despite being such a gifted footballer, Mbappe's selfish nature on the pitch makes him a very unlikable character.

Others pointed out that Mbappe being selfish on the pitch went against PSG's interest as football is a team sport rather than an individual show.

Check out the best reactions from Twitter as fans unleash their frustration on Kylian Mbappe for being selfish:

Barça DNA🧬✨ @PPMBARCA Watching Mbappe play football is so painful. On hand you want to admire how gifted he is but on the other hand he's so incredibly selfish it makes him the most unlikeable player on the pitch. It's so incredibly frustrating Watching Mbappe play football is so painful. On hand you want to admire how gifted he is but on the other hand he's so incredibly selfish it makes him the most unlikeable player on the pitch. It's so incredibly frustrating

tbhfuckit @tbhfuckit1 Mbappe selfish af Mbappe selfish af

ganesh @breathMessi21 Messi gives another assist to Mbappe and 5 mins later he does another selfish task. He doesn’t deserve the service he gets from Neymar and Messi Messi gives another assist to Mbappe and 5 mins later he does another selfish task. He doesn’t deserve the service he gets from Neymar and Messi

Mutua B @Mutuabrian_M Mbappe will go down as the most selfish player to ever grace a football pitch. Mbappe will go down as the most selfish player to ever grace a football pitch.

Abhishek Mishra @Abhishe12140637 @lapulgafreak he would have more goals too if mbappe is not so selfish @lapulgafreak he would have more goals too if mbappe is not so selfish

Folorunsho @OkeAremu PSG can't achieve anything great if mbappe keep being selfish. Football is a team sport. You can't be great if your team doesn't achieve anything great. PSG can't achieve anything great if mbappe keep being selfish. Football is a team sport. You can't be great if your team doesn't achieve anything great.

kurt @kurtbuckerfield For all of his ridiculous talent, Mbappe is as selfish as it gets. The amount of times he shoots when his teammates are in better positions is mental. A true world-class player but it is difficult to like him sometimes. For all of his ridiculous talent, Mbappe is as selfish as it gets. The amount of times he shoots when his teammates are in better positions is mental. A true world-class player but it is difficult to like him sometimes.

khanabadosh @drwhowrites @FCB_Lad @GofleDon How selfish Mbappe is? Could have easily assisted Neymar but went solo. Ronaldo was much better than turtle in every age. Haaland is much better than french 🤡 , @FCB_Lad @GofleDon How selfish Mbappe is? Could have easily assisted Neymar but went solo. Ronaldo was much better than turtle in every age. Haaland is much better than french 🤡 ,

With the win against Maccabi Haifa, PSG now sit at the top of their Champions League group.

The Parisians defeated Juventus 2-1 at the Parc de Princes on Matchday 1. Mbappe scored a brace during the game. The Frenchman now has three goals from two games in this season's UEFA Champions League.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe names the game that took him to a higher level

French superstar Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe recently named his performance against Barcelona in 2021 as the game that transformed him into the player that he is today.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Round-of-16 at Camp Nou as the French side emerged winners with a score of 4-1. While speaking to PSG's official website, the former AS Monaco forward recollected his memories of that clash. He said:

"Barcelona vs PSG in 2021. This was transformation. I think that night I went from a very good player to a really top, top player. We really succeeded in putting our game together that night and I managed to score a hat-trick at the Camp Nou."

Mbappe has scored a whopping 181 goals and assisted a further 88 in 225 games for Les Parisiens across all competitions.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit