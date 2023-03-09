"The wheel will turn for Paris" - Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman believes PSG will win the UCL in the near future

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has made a bold prediction involving his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Coman believes the Parisians will win the UEFA Champions League in the near future.

The Ligue 1 giants were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 by the Bavarians on Wednesday (8 March). They have now been eliminated at this stage of the competition twice in a row and five times in the last seven years.

Coman, who scored the solitary goal of the match in the first leg at the Parc des Princes, said after the second leg in Bavaria (via RMC Sport, h/t Canal Supporters):

"It's hard to say, these are small details. The difference is undoubtedly linked to the fact that Bayern has been a great club for many years and that Europe is in its DNA."

"Paris is on the way, he has been the top European for a few years, he is still going far in the Champions League and he is a contender for the title. Sometimes, you just have to let time do its work and the wheel will turn for Paris."

PSG lost the second leg by a scoreline of 2-0. Eric Maxim Choupo Moting and Serge Gnabry got on the score sheet for Juia Nagelsmann's side. Christophe Galtier's team failed to produce enough substantial attacking threats for Bayern.

Despite having superstars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, the Parisians were unable to find the back of the net over 180 minutes.

Christophe Galtier reacts to PSG's UEFA Champions League elimination

Christophe Galtier's future is up in the air following PSG's elimination from the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians had previously been knocked out of the round of 16 of the Coupe de France as well.

Speaking to the media after the defeat to Bayern, Galtier said (via Get French Football News):

“We conceded that really stupid goal, at this level, you need to be more clear-headed. Obviously, we were under pressure from Bayern, we were aware of that. We shouldn’t have been ashamed of playing long to break their press."

"After an hour of play, if you’re losing, it starts to become difficult. I don’t know if there’s a lesson to learn, but it’s disappointing, it’s frustrating. If we had opened the scoring, the match would have been different.”

PSG will return to action on March 11 when they take on Brest in a Ligue 1 away clash.

