"The whole squad is ready" - David Seaman makes prediction ahead of Carabao Cup showdown between Manchester United and Newcastle

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman has tipped Manchester United to outclass Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on February 26.

Erik ten Hag's side will be looking to end their six-year-long trophy drought when they lock horns with the Magpies at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

Manchester United won their last trophy back in May 2017 when Jose Mourinho led them to UEFA Europa League success.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, will contest their first cup final in 24 years and will be looking to clinch the League Cup for the first time ever.

Former England No. 1 Seaman has predicted a win for Manchester United given the form they have been in over the last few weeks. The Arsenal legend has claimed that even Nick Pope's availability wouldn't have changed his prediction.

He said on Seaman Says podcast:

"Even if Nick [Pope] hadn't been sent off, I still feel like Manchester United would have too much for them anyway. The form that they are in, the confidence that they've all got now. They are all contributing, even the players that are coming in."

Seaman has also hailed Erik ten Hag for managing his players exceptionally well during Manchester United's congested run of fixtures. He said:

"They rested [Raphael] Varane for this cup game because they said he might've played too many games, and there was a couple of other players that wouldn't have played otherwise. The whole squad is ready and what that gives ten Hag now is the chance to pick his best XI."

He added:

"I think Maguire might not make it but he's still got a really strong squad to pick from. So they will be at full strength."

Newcastle United are enjoying an incredible season under Eddie Howe and find themselves fifth in the Premier League table.

Ten Hag's side, on the other hand, are third in the table. They beat Barcelona 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) on Thursday (February 24) to advance to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Liverpool legend claims Cristiano Ronaldo blocked Manchester United players from showing their qualities

Liverpool legend John Barnes has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Manchester United prevented other players from shining. He told Bonus Code Bets:

"Once Ronaldo left, every other player showed their qualities. Ronaldo dominated them into a decrease, and now they are showing how good they are. Fernandes did it before Ronaldo came, and now he is showing once again how good he is, and the same applies for Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.”

Ronaldo left the Red Devils by mutual consent in November last year following a series of controversies on and off the pitch.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and has scored five goals in five games.

