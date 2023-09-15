"The whole team needs to do better" - Dimitar Berbatov predicts surprise result for fixture between Bournemouth and Chelsea

Former Premier League striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Chelsea to play out a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, September 17.

The Blues have had a tough start to the season, having won just one out of their four games so far. Their only win came against Luton Town in a 3-0 rout. They played out a 1-1 draw against Liverpool and lost to West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently 12th in the table, the position they finished at last season.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are winless so far this season. They've lost two and drawn two of their four games to sit in 16th place in the table. They lost to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur and drew against West Ham United and Brentford.

In his column for Metro, Betfair ambassador Berbatov predicted a draw between the two teams on Sunday, writing:

"I have high expectations for Chelsea, but they have been really poor. It’s just strange."

"I hope Caicedo can get going as soon as possible. He needs to wake up- he’s playing for Chelsea. They paid a lot of money for him, and he needs to show why. The whole team needs to do better, but I think the game will be a draw."

Incidentally, the Blues' last away win came at the Vitality Stadium as they beat Bournemouth 3-1 on May 6.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reflects on his side's performances so far

The Blues have won just one league game this season and are currently 12th in the table. However, the results don't completely reflect their performances.

Chelsea have maintained the highest possession in the Premier League this season and also created plenty of chances but failed to convert them. Ahead of their clash against Bournemouth, Mauricio Pochettino said that new players have adapted well to his style but admitted they need to score.

He told the club's media:

"The players believe in the way that we want to play and if you look at the data we are very good in possession, we are very good in construction, in building from the back. In all these aspects."

He added:

"All we are missing is to score goals, one of the most important things in football. But I think playing in this way we are going to arrive because we have quality players. We want to keep going in this way."

Striker Nicolas Jackson has alone missed six big chances this season, the most by any Premier League player. Chelsea's current top scorer is Raheem Sterling, with just two goals in four games so far.